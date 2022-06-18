Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One. a\

The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

The accident happened on a desert road nea Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia.

The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

The series is being filmed by an unidentified independent production company. Officials had no information on whether production will be affected by the accident.

