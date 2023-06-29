Twitter Users Notice Something Weird In Resurfaced Ron DeSantis Beach Pic

David Moye
·2 min read

A resurfaced Ron DeSantis campaign photo from 2015 is making waves because of a bizarre detail.

The photo from his Senate campaign has a beach setting and features a quote from DeSantis’ wife, Casey, in which she calls him “a man of integrity and honor.”

However, eagle-eyed people managed to find the original photo from a Flickr account called “DeSantis for Senate” and noticed something weird about it: Neither DeSantis nor his wife left footprints in the sand.

Ron DeSantis doesn&#39;t leave footprints in this 2015 campaign photo.
Many people noticed the lack of sand prints and thoroughly mocked DeSantis.

Others “improved” the photo with their own photoshop choices.

