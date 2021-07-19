Twitter thinks 'Big Brother' contestants deserve an award for their shady tears

On Big Brother Sunday night, contestants Azah Awasum and Tiffany Mitchell were having a heart-to-heart, during which the ladies were in tears. But not really.

The joke was on all of the houseguests, because the waterworks were all a big fat lie, and just a cover-up so Azah and Tiffany could secretly talk game strategy.

"Really, I'm just faking this crap because I don't want these people to know that Azah and I have a whole strategy about how she can talk to me and I can listen and they don't even know what is going on," Tiffany admitted in the Diary Room.

Big Brother fans took to Twitter laughing with Azah and Tiffany, as they thought the ladies deserved an award for their Oscar-worthy performance.

I'm literally hollering hahahahahhaa Tiffany and Azah. Someone give them the Oscar now!!!! #bb23 pic.twitter.com/A4ZHFqj55p — Azah's Afro (@BBAmbersMan2) July 19, 2021

The way Azah and Tiffany about have me crying from laughing so hard at this segment #BB23 pic.twitter.com/Xk442UmMKC — Laura💞 (@whyyougottaask) July 19, 2021

Omg yaassss give Azah and Tiffany the Academy Awards that they deserve 4 that beautiful performance #BB23 pic.twitter.com/qNrAkSglcO — Khalil Rivera (@BoriquaKhalil94) July 19, 2021

Azah and Tiffany have me soo dead. Give them an Emmy #BB23 pic.twitter.com/L2SPHe87BD — Jiminothée¹²⁷ (@JiminJams5) July 19, 2021

The Tiffany/Azah segment was one of the funniest segments I’ve seen in a while that made me genuinely laugh #bb23 pic.twitter.com/P2G6CE7Woq — Evan (@evan_nik) July 19, 2021

But it wasn't all laughs Sunday night. It was new Head of Household Kyland Young's nomination ceremony, during which he nominated Brandon "Frenchie" French and Britini D'Angelo, which, ultimately, ended in some real tears.

"I absolutely don't think that I deserve to be nominated. I'm up here by association because Frenchie is my captain and everybody knows the people I'm loyal to, I stay loyal to. Sorry. Wow," stated a visibly upset Britini in the DR. "But I have to thank Ky. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to potentially kick your ass in this comp and shut you up a little bit. I want this so bad now. I want this so bad now."

