Twitter Says Rose McGowan Account Was Suspended Over Phone Number in Tweet

Rose McGowan’s account was temporarily suspended because one of her tweets included a private phone number, according to the social-media company.

Over the past week, McGowan has been outspoken on in lambasting Harvey Weinstein, who she says sexually harassed her 20 years ago.

“We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates of our Terms of Service,” a Twitter rep said in a statement. “The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.”

The rep continued, “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”

McGowan on Tuesday accused Ben Affleck of lying about being unaware about Weinstein’s sexual harassment, and the actress posted a tweet telling him to “f— off.” McGowan also posted several tweets encouraging her followers to sign a petition to dissolve the board of the Weinstein Company, which she alleges had knowledge of Weinstein’s behavior.

McGowan wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday that Twitter had locked her account for 12 hours for violating the service’s rules.

“Twitter has suspended me,” she wrote. “There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice.”

The New York Times, in its exposé on Weinstein last week, reported that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with the studio exec in 1997 after an encounter in a hotel room with him at the Sundance Film Festival.

