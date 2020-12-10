Twitter erupts over Mathew Morrison’s ‘sexual’ interpretation of the Grinch: ‘I’m literally gonna need to see my therapist’

During Wednesday’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!, viewers were treated to singing and festive holiday cheer. Matthew Morrison played the legendary Grinch, and while his performance had all the comedy and crankiness that fans have come to expect from the character, it also had a certain je ne sais quoi that left some viewers uncomfortable.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview leading up to the premiere, Morrison said his Grinch was inspired by Joaquin Phoenix. "I didn't want the Grinch to be a good dancer," he tells EW. "I took a lot from Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker.”

While Morrison’s Grinch was unique, many viewers complained on social media that it was also too sexual. Morrison did quite a bit of heavy breathing and moaning, plus there was the occasional hip-thrust during his performance.

i’m literally gonna need to see my therapist after watching matthew morrison put so much sexual energy into the grinch😭 — Catie (@catiemerklee) December 10, 2020

I made a Twitter account for this. I needed to know im not the only one who feels physically uncomfortable with what’s happening. It’s a no for me! #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/I1LhPa1pwS — Sylvia (@Sylvia42687591) December 10, 2020

The Grinch live was Matthew Morrison moaning for and occasionally whipping BooBoo Stewart for two hours I’ve never felt so uncomfortable in my entire life — 🖤 (@softchelles) December 10, 2020

Is all this Grinch-y hip thrusting making anyone else uncomfortable? #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/irECLNvjnK — Mike Keller (@MikeKellerWEEU) December 10, 2020

Mathew Morrison is being sexual in the grinch. It’s a choice. A good one? No. — Stacys mom (@CharlotteTesla) December 10, 2020

Even though there was a viewer who literally created a Twitter account to comment on how uncomfortable the performance made her, most people enjoyed it. “He's actually doing a good job,” wrote one viewer. “I can't tell if the Grinch is trying to be creepy or sexy but it's an enjoyable ride.”

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! aired Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.

