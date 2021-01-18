Twitter Is Dragging Kylie Jenner for Her Huge Luxury Shower's Low Water Pressure

From ELLE

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner posted images of her $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills. During this Instagram story tour, she posted a photo of one of the bathrooms and its luxurious showers. The pink marble shower looked pristine, except for one thing: the water pressure on the shower head appeared to be less than ideal.

Once fans saw this particular detail, they pointed out the irony that Jenner lives in this giant mansion, but the water pressure is...bad.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

Could be something as simple as hard water build up in the shower head, I can fix that @KylieJenner https://t.co/NpoutoDxsR — Austin Dunn (@Dunnshow34) January 17, 2021

retweet if you have better water pressure than kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/Vg9krg7Dva — oreo is: the bird bitch’s bitch (@mrsakaashikeiji) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion, and this is the water pressure... pic.twitter.com/Y429ggJOOv — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) January 17, 2021

I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head ... like a I need more water lol 😭 DROWN me please. pic.twitter.com/l03n3akirh — Alsharay🕸🕷 (@HippieSpiritt) January 17, 2021

Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner’s shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto pic.twitter.com/SY4l9q7Txf — Caitlin (@caitlinsincs) January 17, 2021

me judging kylie jenner's $35mill shower from the comfort of my parent's house pic.twitter.com/XtEfCR30VS — sick girl (@uncommonsense) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner in her shower: pic.twitter.com/OG02Dmy4oS — Nathan (@najaco) January 18, 2021

My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner's shower — Mofinho Original (@mofinho) January 18, 2021

Jenner is only 23 years old, but she's more than familiar with big-time real estate and fancy homes, like the one where this questionable shower-head resides. In 2013, at just 17, she purchased her "starter" home for $3.15 million.

By August 2016, she'd already purchased her third property, a 5,000 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath next door to her other Hidden Hills home. In 2020, her "starter" home was back on the market for $3,599,000.

Every once in a while, Jenner gives fans a peek at her luxurious lifestyle and home—usually around holidays and parties. In October of last year, she went out all out for Halloween and posted several pictures of her elaborate mansion decked out with spooky lights and decorations.

It’s October 1, and this is what Kylie Jenner’s house looks like 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Fdb73ROzZc — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) October 1, 2020

For Christmas, she seemed to step it up even more with a massive tree inside. But there were plenty of other festive treats around the house.

Something to think about: Expensive holiday decor only lasts a season, but a nice, hot shower with excellent water pressure? That lasts a lifetime...or at least until you buy your next mansion.

