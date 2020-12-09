Twitch Bans Displays of Confederate Flag as Part of Expanded Hate-Speech and Harassment Policies

Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform popular with gamers, said it’s trying to make the platform safer and more inclusive community with the adoption of an updated Harassment and Hateful Conduct policies.

As part of the new policies, Twitch said that displaying the Confederate flag is now prohibited “given its historic and symbolic association with slavery and white supremacist groups in the U.S.”

According to Twitch, the updated policies are the culmination of “months of research, community feedback and consultation with trust and safety experts,” according to a rep.

Twitch’s updated policy will apply only to content that is created on or after Jan. 22, 2021. The service said that if users believe they have received a strike for older content, they are encouraged to file an appeal and Twitch moderators will review the content at issue.

Violators of the policy may get warnings and temporary suspensions ranging from 24 hours to 30 days. “In the most severe cases, we will issue indefinite suspensions on the first offense, or due to repeat offenses,” Twitch said.

Here are the highlights of Twitch’s expanded policies, according to the company:

• Intent – The new policy focuses less on perceived intent, and more on content and impact. “We believe this will enable us to better protect all members of our community, and facilitate more consistent enforcement,” Twitch said.

• Hateful Conduct – Hate speech has always been prohibited on Twitch; the new policies add “caste, color, and immigration status” to its list of protected characteristics. It also has added explicit language banning hate groups or hate-group propaganda and extended the policy to cover emote combinations that “dehumanize or perpetuate negative stereotypes.”

• Harassment – While “trash talk and good-natured trolling” are allowed, Twitch said it will rely on user reports about unwanted behavior to determine if content runs afoul of the policies.

• Sexual Harassment – Based on feedback from the Twitch community, the platform has separated sexual harassment into its own category “to take a more aggressive approach against this behavior.” For example, sex-based insults, including objectifying statements about other users or public figures, are prohibited and will lead to suspensions on the first offense, Twitch said.

