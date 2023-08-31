Twisted Metal: Season 1

Twisted Metal is an upcoming American post-apocalyptic action comedy television series created by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Based on the vehicular combat video game franchise of the same name published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral and Samoa Joe. The half-hour series is about a driver who takes a job to deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wastelands while being chased by marauder

View comments