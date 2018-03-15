Twins! Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena has inherited dad's muscles

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena — that’s him on the left — are seen biking in L.A. on March 14, 2018. (Photo: JB Lacroix/GC Images)

Like hulking father, like hulking son.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was photographed riding bikes with his son Joseph Baena in L.A. on Wednesday. They had dismounted for a moment and the Terminator was quickly surrounded by fans as Baena stood in the background. (Which is pretty much the story of the kid’s life, am I right?)

A look at the photos serves as a reminder though that the 20-year-old Pepperdine student, whose mom is Ahhnold’s former housekeeper Mildred Baena, has a body just like his dear old dad’s. Look. At. Those. Arms. Somewhere, some place, right at this very moment, Arnold’s son actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, who seems like a wisp of a thing in comparison, is feeling a little jealous.

Fitness has played a big part in the relationship between the men, which is evolving as Baena’s paternity was a secret for some time. Back in October, Arnold, 70, wished Joseph, who reportedly gets great grades at school, a happy birthday by posting this shot of him with his “great training partner.”





They’e been spotted out on bicycles several times before — often in Venice Beach, Calif. — and their ultimate destination tends to be a Gold’s Gym for workouts.

Here they are twice in 2016 getting their fitness on:

Last year, on an Instagram purportedly belonging to Joseph, he posted a photo of himself celebrating Oktoberfest with his dad and made a joke about his father’s famous muscles. Though the new photos show that he’s seriously catching up to Mr. Olympia.





Joseph is in a fraternity in his Cali college — and has a ladylove. But fitness factors heavily into his life, whether it’s swimming, surfing, rugby, skateboarding, hiking, roller-skating, or shirtless football on the beach.





Arnold told Men’s Journal that he’s repaired the damage his four children with Maria Shriver endured over the paternity scandal — and he has a healthy relationship with his late-to-be acknowledged son. “You do think about it every so often,” he said, “and I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation. So the key thing is, How do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?”

You put one foot in front of the other — or one foot on each pedal — and go.

