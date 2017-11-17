Twihards, it's your last day to bid on 'Twilight' props

Every year, various auction sites procure original memorabilia from major films to go up for auction. This provides excited fans, or just collectors looking to resell, a chance to bid on one-of-a-kind items that have been featured in a famous film. Some items are on the more affordable scale, while others, like Marilyn Monroe’s famed white dress, from 1955’s The Seven Year Itch, sold for $5.6 million, according to CNN.

Ending today, notable auction house Prop Store, in partnership with Lionsgate, is featuring several items from the Twilight saga that are up for grabs. Fans can own items, ranging from Bella Swan’s hooded jacket to Rosalie Hale’s high school diploma.

The first Twilight film was released November 21, 2008 and went onto gross over $393 million worldwide. Fans attempting to own a piece of this movie’s history will have to finish bidding today — by 7:36 p.m. PST, to be exact.

