Twenty One Pilots announce world tour, including fall stop at Indy's Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Grammy winners Twenty One Pilots are launching a global tour to accompany their upcoming album, and they're stopping in Indianapolis along the way.

The duo will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as part of The Clancy World Tour on Oct. 8. Their new album, "Clancy," drops May 17.

How to get tickets to Twenty One Pilots in Indianapolis

The artists' official presale begins April 2, with all remaining tickets available during the general onsale, which begins at 10 a.m. April 5. Presale sign-up, ticket details and more information can be found at twentyonepilots.com/tour.

