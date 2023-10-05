Tween Club at the Longmont Library and other events for today

Oct. 5—Today

Tween Club at the Library: 4 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Tween club meets every week to play games, make crafts and do fun challenges and activities. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

First Thursdays Book Group: 2 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. The First Thursdays book group will meet to discuss its October pick "The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland," by Jim DeFede. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Monster Mash: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Erie Community Library, 400 Powers St., Erie. Design unique monsters and help create a coloring book to take home. There will be monster singing and monster dancing. Registration required. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Tech talk with Jessica Speer: 6 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Public Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Author Jessica Speer will share techy tidbits, stories, healthy screen habits and ways to stay safe online. Free, 303-651-8470, longmontcolorado.gov.

R³ at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Thursday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Power of R band, also known as R³, delivers a blend of timeless blues and early rock music, featuring iconic artists like Little Walter, Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry, along with covers of classics from ZZ Top, Van Morrison and Dave Mason. The group also performs original compositions; bootstrapbrewing.com.

Upcoming

Woodcarving at the Senior Center: 8 a.m. Friday, Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont. Beginner and experienced woodcarvers meet to work on projects, offer advice on techniques or equipment and share their enjoyment of this lifelong hobby. All carvers are welcome; longmontcolorado.gov.

Blacksmithing on the Farm: 10 a.m. Friday, Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Ute Highway, Longmont. Drop by anytime from 10 a.m. to noon to watch the blacksmith work his craft. Listen to the clang of the hammer and the hum of the coal forge blower. Learn about blacksmithing tools such as hammers, tongs, anvil, swage blocks and more. All ages welcome. Free, bouldercounty.gov.

VYBE Arts & Music Festival: 2 p.m. Friday, 9202 Vermillion Road, Longmont. Embrace the potency of life during three days of music, art and holistic experiences. The foundational theme of this experience will be the human chakra system and VYBE's core values of creativity, holistic balance and conscious collaboration will serve as the guiding force. $55-$129, eventbrite.com.

Unity in the Community: 4 p.m. Friday, Fourth & Kimbark, Downtown Longmont. Fun for the whole family, Unity in the Community is an outdoor street festival that combines live music and entertainment with the nonprofits, businesses and elected officials that help the community thrive. Free, business.longmontchamber.org.

Dale Cisek Band at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. The Dale Cisek band plays music crafted from R&B, rockabilly, rock, reggae and infuses a unique flair; bootstrapbrewing.com.

