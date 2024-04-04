What’s on TV tonight: Ripley, Star Trek: Discovery and more

Thursday 4 April

Ripley

Netflix

Perhaps better-known these days thanks to an acclaimed film version featuring a bespectacled Matt Damon swanning around in Italy with an uber-tanned Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow, Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr Ripley is one of literature’s most intriguing thrillers. Here is a villain who eschews sadism and malice in favour of charm and confidence; the perfect role, then, for Andrew Scott. The Irish actor – in something of a career purple patch – leads this brooding adaptation, shot entirely in black and white (potentially inspired by writer-director Steven Zaillian’s previous work – he wrote the screenplay for Schindler’s List).

The eight-part series (boxsetted) opens in Rome in 1961, with a dead body being pulled down a flight of stairs, before a flashback takes us to New York City six months earlier, where petty criminal Tom Ripley (Scott) is handed a lifeline by a wealthy man who enlists him to bring his wayward son home from Europe. Dickie (Johnny Flynn, excellent) is in love with beaches, women (Dakota Fanning plays suspicious girlfriend Marge) and boozing. It doesn’t take long for the familiar tale of obsession, deceit and murder to come into play. PP

Star Trek: Discovery

Paramount+

The fifth and final series of Paramount’s spin-off from the original 1960s Star Trek follows USS Discovery’s crew, including Capt Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), in a race across the galaxy to find an ancient power.

The Dog House

Channel 4, 8pm

More couples arrive at Woodgreen Pets Charity hoping to complete their lives with a furry friend. Tonight, couple Rob and Andy find their perfect match in boxer-cross pup Diesel, who the bearded pair are told has a soft spot for facial hair. The team also search for a new home for 11-year-old terrier Holly, who has been admitted to their care after the death of her longtime owner.

The Apprentice

BBC One, 9pm

With only next week’s dreaded interview stage left between them and the final, the wannabe-business gurus are handed a nigh-on impossible task by Lord Sugar tonight: to create and brand a vegan cheese that actually looks (and tastes) good. As usual, expect plenty of melty reflections from the person sent packing.

Robin Williams: A Life in Ten Pictures

BBC Two, 9pm; Wales, 11.15pm

Thanks to his sparky humour and soulful depths Robin Williams was one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, and his death in 2014 shocked the world. Through 10 snapshots, from his time on Saturday Night Live to life at home, contributors including comedian David Steinberg and half-brother McLaurin Smith-Williams discuss the now-familiar dark side to Williams’s life – and his enormous talent.

Taskmaster

Channel 4, 9pm

After last week’s opener, it’s clear that among the latest panel, Steve Pemberton is the dark horse and Sophie Willan is bad at the tasks – but ever so fun to watch. So which comedian tonight will best tie a noose for a soft toy or find ingenious uses for honey?



Big Mood

Channel 4, 10pm & 10.35pm

Camilla Whitehill’s millennial comedy won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but star Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls) makes it worthwhile. Trying desperately to prove to her therapist that she’s mentally stable, Maggie (Coughlan) decides to – bafflingly, as anyone who has slaved over an oven while their friends get drunk will know – throw a dinner party. Tonight’s double-bill continues with her dragging Eddie (Lydia West) away from her controlling boyfriend to a pagan festival.

Mousehunt (1997) ★★★★

Film4, 2.45pm

Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean) announced himself with this extraordinary directing debut. Nathan Lane and Lee Evans play Laurel and Hardy-like brothers who inherit not just a string factory, but a dilapidated mansion that would be worth millions of dollars… if only it weren’t for the mouse. Cue vicious slapstick that invariably rebounds on the instigators and a winning cameo from Christopher Walken.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★★

BBC Four, 10.15pm

Having already returned to his film about the Vietnam War once with 2001’s Redux, which was longer than the slowly meandering Mekong river, Francis Ford Coppola has now given us his definitive version, complete with meticulously restored film and audio. Martin Sheen stars as the soldier sent to kill an American colonel (Marlon Brando, superb). A magisterial, genre-defining war epic. Also on Sunday (BBC Two, 10pm).

One Day as a Lion (2023) ★★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, midnight

Strap yourself in for a grunting, all-guns-blazing macho slice of cinema from director John Swab (Run with the Hunted). Jackie Powers (Scott Caan) is a nice guy but a lousy hit man, who takes a diner waitress (Marianne Rendón) hostage after a job goes bad. When Jackie reveals he needs money fast to get his son out of jail, she cooks up a scheme for them to get cash from her dying mother. Well-acted and fast-paced.

Friday 5 April

Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Colin Farrell in Sugar - Apple TV+

Sugar

Apple TV+

Television is becoming ever more cinematic and rarely more so than in this languorously stylish, hard-boiled private-eye drama starring Colin Farrell (the last time he graced the small screen was as the terrifying Henry Drax in The North Water) as John Sugar, a 21st-century Philip Marlowe prowling the mean streets of Los Angeles in search of a Tinseltown grandee’s (James Cromwell) missing granddaughter.

That’s not the only echo of Raymond Chandler’s The Big Sleep, but in a series packed to bursting with film noir and other classic Hollywood references (including Chinatown) it is all grist to the self-consciously cinematic mill. As is the fact that not a great deal happens in the opening episodes – it’s more about Sugar’s impeccable tailoring, his drop-dead gorgeous drophead coupé, the seedy (but not too seedy) dive bars, neon theatre marquees and sun-splashed LA mise en scène. “I don’t like hurting people” is Sugar’s mantra but, despite a health “issue” and heavily signposted displays of empathy towards life’s losers and dogs, you know he will do whatever it takes so long as the client is still paying. The first two episodes are available today, the remaining six weekly. GO

Girls State

Apple TV+

What would US democracy look like if it were left in the hands of teenage girls? This inspirational film from the makers of the Emmy and Sundance-winning Boys State, follows high-school juniors from different backgrounds around Missouri engaged in an immersive summer camp experiment to build a new style of female-led government from the ground up.

Beechgrove Garden

BBC Two, 7.30pm

The Aberdeen-based gardening stalwart returns for another prime-time outing. Carole Baxter and George Anderson attend to the rhubarb and assess how winter has left the garden. Brian Cunningham, meanwhile, outlines the basics of greenhouse gardening, plus there’s an allotment visit to Dundee.

Beyond Paradise

BBC One, 8pm; BBC Two Wales

The maritime equivalent of a locked-room mystery awaits DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his Devonian police team when a terminally ill woman (Jenny Coverack) goes missing off a trawler at sea. All the signs suggest that she died of suicide, but that’s never going to be convincing enough for DI Goodman.

Have I Got News for You

BBC One, 9pm; Wales, 9.30pm

The satirical quiz returns for a 67th run with, as ever, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton as the indefatigable team captains. News anchor Clive Myrie presents this opening episode, marking his fifth time in the host’s chair, while comedian Jon Richardson and journalist Marianna Spring are the guest panellists.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales

BBC Two, 9pm

The second episode finds the group, now bonded, four days into their journey. Beginning in Eryri National Park, the trail leads them to visit Aber Falls. A detour to Anglesey, an area rich in pre-Christian history, and an attempt to summit Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) are among the surprisingly emotional challenges as they continue their trek along the 135-mile North Wales Pilgrims’ Way.

Avoidance

BBC One, 9.30pm; Wales, 10.40pm

Romesh Ranganathan returns for another run of his sitcom about the conflict-averse Jonathan. There’s only ever been one joke here, so it’s no surprise to find him back at square one, desperate for Claire (Jessica Knappett) to take him back but too tongue-tied to ask. And wearing Lycra isn’t going to help.

Scoop (2024)

Netflix

Getting in ahead of Amazon’s mini-series on the same subject, Philip Martin’s film tells the irresistibly juicy story of Emily Maitlis’s jawdropping Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, from the perspective of Sam McAlister, the producer who secured it (this is based on her book; Amazon’s series on Maitlis’s). Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell look the part as the central pair, while Billie Piper brings her trademark tour-de-force as McAlister.

10 Lives (2024) ★★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 4.45pm

A starry voice cast makes this sweet-natured animation as much a treat for parents as children: comedian Mo Gilligan, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, One Direction star Zayn Malik and Bill Nighy all get stuck in. The simple, yet charming, story is thus: a pampered cat (Gilligan) has enjoyed a life of luxury thanks to his student owner Rose (Ashley), but when his ninth life draws to a close, change commences.

I, Tonya (2017) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 11.05pm

Craig Gillespie’s captivating drama about the American Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, whose career went up in smoke in 1994 after she attempted to sabotage her rival, glides on the knife-edge between satire and sympathy. Margot Robbie is viciously mesmerising and morally ambiguous in the lead, while Allison Janney won an Oscar for playing her monster mother, LaVona, to the hilt. Sebastian Stan co-stars.

Television previewers

Stephen Kelly (SK), Veronica Lee (VL), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Poppie Platt (PP) and Gabriel Tate (GT)

