A TV prequel to the Bourne films is actually happening

The gritty secret agent shaky-cam world of Jason Bourne is moving to TV.

The Hollywood Reporter states that USA Network has ordered four pilot projects, one of which is a prequel to the Bourne franchise headed by Heroes creator Tim Kring.

Titled Treadstone, the TV show will focus on the shady government operation that turns operatives into almost superhuman assassins through behaviour modification.

The series (if it happens, of course) will follow different sleeper agents across the globe as they are 'woken up' to fulfil their missions.

It's an interesting premise, let's just hope it fares better than The Bourne Legacy. You know, the one from 2012 featuring Jeremy Renner. No? Oh, don't worry.





The other three pilots ordered by the USA Network include Erase, a show about a cop with a photographic memory who develops Alzheimer's.This one comes from Denis Leary, who starred in and created Rescue Me, and appeared in the Amazing Spider-Man films.

There's also Dare Me, a look at 'the cutthroat world of high school cheerleading' which is being executive produced by Battleship director Peter Berg, and Briarpatch, which comes from the creator or Mr Robot and sees a search for a killer unearth deep-level corruption in Texas.

In a TV landscape absolutely filled to the brim with stuff to watch, will any of these shows become hits? Only time will tell.





