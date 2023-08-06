Follow the TV money when it comes to expansion in Big Ten, elsewhere [opinion]

Aug. 5—Shortly after the news broke Friday that the Big Ten was adding Oregon and Washington, effectively ending the Pac-12's existence, there were many memes posted on social media.

Some tried to make light of a sad day for college athletics. On the BTN studio set, an analyst sounded downright giddy.

This is no laughing matter. The Pacific Coast Conference, which later became the Pac-8, Pac-10 and Pac-12, was born in 1915 and died Aug. 4, 2023.

The conference with the most NCAA championships and the one that has produced such legendary figures as Jackie Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is in effect, no longer.

If there were any remnants of innocence remaining in college sports, they disappeared Friday. All in the name of almighty television dollars.

Less than two weeks after first-year Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said any possible expansion plans were on hold, the conference hastily added Oregon and Washington, the biggest brand names remaining in the Pac-12.

What happened? Television became involved, particularly FOX, CBS and NBC, which last year agreed to a seven-year rights deal with the Big Ten worth somewhere between $7 and $8 billion.

The networks want more content for their investment, which explains why the Big Ten added USC and UCLA last year. The conference's four new additions will play their final football seasons in the Pac-12 this fall and then begin Big Ten play in 2024.

The Big Ten will have 18 schools in 15 states, creating such potential matchups as Washington-Rutgers, Oregon-Indiana, etc. By adding the four West Coast schools, Big Ten football will be seen on your television sets and smart phones from noon until well after midnight on Saturdays.

The expansion era in college athletics began with Penn State joining the Big Ten in 1993 for football. It was just as laughable then as it is now that conference commissioners and university presidents and trustees have cited academics as one of the primary reasons for the moving and shaking.

Always follow the money. Big Ten schools are receiving about $60 million apiece under the new rights deal that became effective July 1. The windfall is expected to grow to between $80 and $100 million by the time the contract ends in 2030.

So, please spare the talk about "student-athletes" and them being the top priority. Stop the angst over the transfer portal and NIL money. This isn't about doing what's right for college athletes.

Ask the ones at Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State, the four Pac-12 schools left out in the cold. Those athletic departments will cut sports without the TV revenue they're about to lose.

And how about the ones in the Olympic sports at Oregon and Washington? They quickly took to social media Friday night and complained about their potential travel nightmares and the impact on their class schedules.

Do you think the TV executives give a rip about them?

The Pac-12 was done in by poor leadership. Current commissioner George Kliavkoff couldn't come up with a better media package than having conference games streamed on Apple TV, behind a paywall and with decreased viewership. So, Oregon and Washington saw the millions of bucks the Big Ten was offering and bolted.

As for the Big Ten, Petitti and other leaders saw Colorado leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week and knew the conference was talking to Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as well. The Big 12 added those three schools Friday night, growing to 16 members.

Big Ten officials reportedly were aware the Atlantic Coast Conference was looking into adding five or six Pac-12 schools, so they moved to land two well-known brands ahead of the ACC.

What's next in the super-conference era? Does the Southeastern Conference expand? What happens in the ACC, where Florida State is trying to find a way out of an agreement that goes to 2036 and pay a hefty exit fee? Could major college football eventually become two conferences (Big Ten and the SEC)?

As for the Big Ten, the conference apparently will change without shredding its 2024-25 schedules, which were announced in June.

What does that mean to Penn State? With USC scheduled to visit Beaver Stadium next year, the guess here is that the Nittany Lions will play a game on the West Coast in 2024. Networks want marquee matchups, after all.

Is the Big Ten done? Or will it expand to 20 teams? Stanford, which has won the most national titles and almost every Learfield Cup as the most successful athletic department, is a possibility. If conference officials look on the East Coast, North Carolina and Virginia might interest them.

No matter what happens, the damage has been done over the last 30 years. The final blow came Friday. Loyalty and tradition were sacrificed at the altar of money.

Contact Rich Scarcella at rscarcella@readingeagle.com.