'TV is less interesting without you': Barbra Streisand, Oprah, more react to Larry King death

Americans woke up on Saturday to news that legendary talk show host Larry King died as celebrities, news anchors and fans alike took to social media to share the impact King had on their lives.

King had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in late December 2020 and was in intensive care for a period of time. He died Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to Ora Media, a production company King founded with Mexican media mogul Carlos Slim.

Over the course of more than five decades in radio and TV broadcasting, half of it spent hosting CNN’s "Larry King Live," King mingled with the famous and infamous.

Meghan McCain shared a photo of herself with King to Instagram and wrote a touching tribute to her "real friend" and thanked him for giving her a chance when "no one took me seriously."

"I am grateful for the years of friendship, guidance and stories you shared with me Larry. You are an institution, a broadcast legend, will never be replaced and truly missed. TV is less interesting without you," McCain wrote. "Prayers and light to the entire King family today."

Oprah wrote: "It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King."

It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King. pic.twitter.com/O66uEXeJE4 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 23, 2021

Barbra Streisand described him as "one of a kind" and shared a photo of the two together.

He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKing pic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDr — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 23, 2021

Jimmy Kimmel shared a fond memory of listening to King on his way to work.

"When I was a young morning DJ, I listened to Larry King’s overnight radio show every night on my way to work. He was one of the greats and I am glad to have known him ‘Bethesda, Maryland you’re on the air ...,' " Kimmel wrote on Twitter.

Celine Dion shared a photo she took with the TV legend and wrote a message on Twitter.

"I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing. He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend. There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends," the singer said.

Singer Andrea Bocelli remembered King as "a remarkable individual, a great journalist and a good man who loved life deeply.”

Craig Ferguson reflected on the lessons King taught him.

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word," Ferguson wrote on Twitter. "So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."

“I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice,” Bravo host and executive Andy Cohen wrote on Twitter.

"My Dad always asked me 'Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?' Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son," filmmaker Kevin Smith tweeted, saying it was "an honor" to watch King do his thing, both in person and on CNN.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent his condolences to the "Brooklyn boy who become a newsman" on behalf of the state.

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.



New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Reese Witherspoon remembered him as a "deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man."

"So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand," Witherspoon tweeted. "Sending love to his family & all of his many fans."

CNN President Jeff Zucker issued a statement noting, "We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage."

Statement on the passing of Larry King from CNN President Jeff Zucker: pic.twitter.com/t1RVZyk4YP — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 23, 2021

The network's founder Ted Turner also paid tribute to King, writing on Twitter, "The world has lost a true broadcasting legend."

King's CNN colleague, anchor Wolf Blitzer, praised him on Twitter as "an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many of us. He loved what he did and all of us loved him."

Bette Midler said King always made her "feel as though I were the only person in the room."

"Goodbye and Godspeed to Larry King; a great interviewer and a great listener, and they are not the same thing," she tweeted. "Condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world."

Former president Bill Clinton recalled his "20+" interviews with King.

"He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend," Clinton tweeted.

I enjoyed my 20+ interviews with Larry King over the years. He had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people. He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair. Farewell, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Q28Xy4F91W — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 23, 2021

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour reflected on how influential King was to the cable network's success.

"King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace," Amanpour wrote.

Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview.



His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network’s ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.https://t.co/XTgeMqjmcg — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) January 23, 2021

Viola Davis wrote on Twitter: "Oh no!!! RIP Larry King ... what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well."

Charlie Puth shared a photo of himself with King on Twitter, writing: "It was an honor to have met you. Rest In Peace."

David Hasselhoff shared a memory of King's former wife Shawn Southwick King being on Hasselhoff's show "Knight Rider."

"We have lost an iconic legend today, his ex wife Shawn was the very first guest star on Knight Rider. He was the man!," Hasselhoff tweeted.

"Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts wrote: "Such sad news ... thinking of Larry King’s family and loved ones."

Spots commentator Keith Olbermann shared a touching story about his "friend" King recalling a time he sent him a bottle of champagne.

My friend Larry King has died.



It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing



1) 25 years ago... pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Entertainment Tonight host Nischelle Turner recalled her encounters with King at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I would often see him in the elevators at Dodger Stadium and he always had a kind word and fun story. When I came to CNN one of the first things I did was sit down and watch as many Larry King interviews as I could. He was every man’s interviewer and I loved every thing about it," she tweeted.

The Dodgers themselves honored King, a devout fan, tweeting a photo of him in a Dodgers uniform.

Ryan Seacrest wrote on Twitter: "I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King."

William Shatner and rapper 50 Cent both offered their condolences.

"I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Larry King. Condolences to his family," Shatner wrote on Twitter.

"R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him," 50 Cent tweeted alongside a photo of himself and King.

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

Even children's shows like "The Muppets" and "Arthur" paid tribute to King's legacy.

We’ll always remember our friend Larry King, guest star on Muppets Tonight and interviewer extraordinaire. He brought out the best in @KermittheFrog, @MissPiggy, and everyone he talked to. — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) January 23, 2021

We'll miss you, Larry King ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O7DsylFlZv — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) January 23, 2021

Piers Morgan offered his own contentious commentary on the passing of his "hero."

"Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer," Morgan tweeted.

The British broadcaster received backlash for his "disrespectful tweet."

"Man, have some more respect when someone dies, not everything is about you," Timothy Sykes responded.

"Piers Morgan is the ultimate (and quite frankly most annoying) narcissist. It’s insufferable. Nothing can happen without it somehow relating to him and his pathetic life. A man just died," tweeted @N0TASH4.

