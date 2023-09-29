Tupac Shakur Killing Suspect Arrested In Las Vegas – Report

Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man in connection with the 1996 killing of fabled rapper Tupac Shakur, according to the Associated Press.

Citing two officials with firsthand knowledge of the case, the news org said Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who long has been tied to the Shakur shooting, was taken into custody early today.

The arrest comes two months after Vegas police served a search warrant in nearby Henderson, Nevada, looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip. The musician was struck by two rounds in the chest, one in the arm and one in the thigh while sitting in a vehicle on the night of the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight. He died at a hospital six days later.

The events of that evening and questions surrounding the unsolved case have been the subject of numerous film and TV explorations, including U.S.A.’s 2018 series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, the 2017 doc Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?, the 2017 biopic All Eyez on Me from Summit, Morgan Creek, Program Pictures and Codeblack Films, Nick Broomfield’s 2002 feature-length documentary Biggie & Tupac, FX’s Emmy-nominated series Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, which premiered earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated film Tupac: Resurrection and many more.

Recording as 2Pac, Shakur produced five No. 1 albums in a pioneering and influential career. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

