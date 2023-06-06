Tucker Carlson’s New Show ‘Tucker on Twitter’ Launches With Report About Blown Dam in Ukraine

“Tucker on Twitter” launched Tuesday with a report on the blown dam in Ukraine — a first episode that, aside from more natural lighting, different background and shorter length, looks and sounds a lot like “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

About the launch of his new show, there was no fanfare. “Hey, it’s Tucker Carlson,” he said, then launched straight into his report on the dam attack, suggesting Ukraine and/or the United States may have done it — as if it were a regular Tuesday night on the Fox News Channel.

The inaugural episode was only 10.5 minutes, far shy of the full 8 p.m. hour Carlson used to cover as a top-rated host on Fox News. But back then, he was also working with a full complement of Fox resources like editors and producers — not to mention the full set that Fox came to reclaim from his summer home in Maine.

Even in the shorter time frame, Carlson was able to touch on a few of his favorite topics of yore, including new testimony about reports of UAP (the artists formerly known as UFOs) from within the military, the media, transgenderism, the BLM riots, Jeffrey Epstein, JFK and other greatest hits.

Carlson announced May 9 that he would be taking his show to Twitter, though no timeline was given, and Elon Musk said only that Carlson would be treated like any other content creator.

It has never really been made publicly clear whether Carlson had been released from his TV contract, reported to be about $10 million annually and running through 2025, which would theoretically prevent him from starting a rival show.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

