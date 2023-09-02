TSTC receives $100,000, joins 41 other schools as All Within My Hands' Metallica Scholars Initiative expands

Sep. 2—SWEETWATER — Automotive Technology, Diesel Equipment Technology, Welding Technology and Wind Energy Technology students at Texas State Technical College's Sweetwater campus now are eligible to apply for scholarships funded by a foundation started by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Metallica.

The campus was selected from a competitive pool of applicants to receive $100,000 from Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), that continues its multimillion-dollar investment in critical workforce programs at community colleges nationwide, a Friday press release said.

The Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) was launched in 2019 by All Within My Hands in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The workforce initiative marks its fifth year with an expansion into new curricula. MSI now directly supports 42 community colleges across 33 states. By the end of this year, it will have helped more than 6,000 students pursuing careers in the trades.

To date, Metallica and AWMH have invested more than $6 million in the American workforce. Reaffirming a commitment to career and technical education at the local level, each new school brings incredible opportunities to a thriving and growing community.

"The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative assemblage of the nation's best community colleges, creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices," said Peter Delgrosso, AWMH's executive director. "As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well trained and confident. Ultimately the impact is felt locally and nationally as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill in-demand technical positions."

Gabby Mallett, associate provost of TSTC's Sweetwater campus, said she is proud that TSTC has joined MSI to help meet the college's mission of placing more Texans in great-paying jobs.

"TSTC in Sweetwater is committed to producing the most qualified and employable graduates for the Texas workforce," she said. "With MSI scholarship opportunities, our students will be able to offset their college expenses and get to work knowing that part of their education is paid for. We look forward to seeing what these students accomplish once they complete their degrees or certificates and begin their careers."

TSTC and the other newly added colleges are joining a roster of veteran schools invited to continue in the program. Each year, the returning colleges play an integral part in helping guide the success of the new schools.

"We are happy to continue to partner with Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation to support the vital career and technical education work of the nation's community colleges," said Walter G. Bumphus, AACC's president and CEO. "Colleges across the country provide pathways to well-paying jobs through programs, services and training that lead to in-demand skills, certificates and degrees for students. These programs are responsive to the needs of local businesses and provide a pipeline of qualified workers to local industry."

For more information about the scholarship, visit https://www.tstc.edu/admissions/financial-aid/scholarships/metallica-all-within-my-hands-scholarship-application/