You can try beer, and a dessert, made with cicadas at Lake Geneva's 'Cicadapalooza'

Now through the beginning of July, potentially millions of Brood XIII 17-year cicadas are expected to descend upon Lake Geneva, Wis., about an hour southwest of Milwaukee.

While some people find the cicadas' eery chirps and crunchy carcasses annoying, others are celebrating their arrival. In fact, on June 8, the Lake Geneva Public Library is hosting "Cicadapalooza," a free, educational celebration of the bugs for all ages. The festival will feature expert talks, walking tours, and even the opportunity to eat or drink the insects in dessert or beer form.

Brood XIII cicadas spend most of their 17-year lifespan underground as juveniles, feeding on tree roots and hiding from predators. Every 17 years, members of the species emerge as adults to breed before dying after just four to six weeks. This summer, the insects are surfacing in Wisconsin for the first time since 2007.

They'll be gone by the beginning of July, but while they're here, the cicadas are expected to overwhelm "cicada hot spots" in the state, including Lake Geneva and southwestern Wisconsin's Driftless Area.

Director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Insect Diagnostics Lab PJ Liesch received the first reports of Brood XIII cicadas in Wisconsin this year out of the Lake Geneva area just over a week ago. With some of the best-documented historical cicada activity in the state, Lake Geneva could very well be Wisconsin's "bug central" this summer. Residents have already shared photos of cicadas covering tree trunks, sidewalks and other surfaces.

Curious to learn more about the bugs? Here's what to know about Cicadapalooza.

What is Cicadapalooza?

Cicadapalooza is a free, educational event for cicada lovers (or haters curious to learn more about the insects). Visitors can learn from insect experts, enjoy cicada-themed fare, and even see the bugs up close and personal.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can try eating or drinking cicada. Executive Chef Ken Hnilo of Lake Geneva's Pier 290 Restaurant created a dessert for the occasion incorporating the bugs. Plus, local Topsy Turvy Brewery will have a very limited microbrew, "Magicicada Buzz" Nut Brown Ale, on tap. The beverage is made with dehydrated, ground cicadas and is said to have "nutty and earthy notes."

If you prefer not to engage with the insects via consumption, you can instead interact with them on a walking tour. UW-Madison faculty and staff will lead four, 45-minute tours of Lake Geneva's Pioneer Cemetery. No one has been buried there in nearly five decades, meaning the undisturbed ground is perfect for massive numbers of cicadas to congregate. Tours are at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

At 3:30, Liesch and director of the Wisconsin Insect Research Collection Dan Young will give a presentation on cicada basics and offer an up-close look at the bugs. Palooza attendees can also browse a curated library display of cicada books and resources. Cicada t-shirts and other merchandise with a special Wisconsin cicada design will be on sale; proceeds benefit the UW Entomology Graduate Student Association.

A 17-year cicada clings to a leaf in Big Foot Beach State Park in Lake Geneva on June 7, 2007. The 17-year cicada is expected to emerge again in southern Wisconsin this year.

When and where is Cicadapalooza?

Cicadapalooza is Saturday, June 8, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library and Library Park, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. This is about a one-hour drive from downtown Milwaukee.

More information about the free event can be found here on the library's event listing.

Where are 17-year cicadas emerging in summer 2024?

Liesch created this map showing where 17-year cicadas have emerged in the past in Wisconsin and are likely to surface again:

This map, created by director of UW-Madison's Insect Diagnostics Lab PJ Liesch, shows where 17-year Brood XIII cicadas have emerged in Wisconsin in the past.

The map below from USA TODAY shows which counties are likely to see Brood XIII 17-year cicadas. The map also shows which counties will see Brood XIX 13-year cicadas this summer. Although Wisconsin isn't expected to see the 13-year species, this is the first time in over 200 years that Broods XIX and XIII will emerge in the same summer.

