'Truth or Dare' trailer: Lucy Hale and friends are played by a deadly game

We’ve already seen what happens to kids who foolishly decide to watch scary VHS movies (Ring) and play creepy board games (Ouija), and this April, Blumhouse Productions — the masterminds behind Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and last year’s Split and Get Out, among others — will prove that there are even more ways to get yourself into sinister trouble with friends. As its title implies, Truth or Dare will concentrate on a group of friends who wind up in deadly danger after playing a supernatural version of the famous game, and in advance of the forthcoming release, we have the first murderous promo.

Not to be confused with the 2017 film of the same name/general concept (or the 1991 Madonna concert movie), this year’s Truth or Dare stars Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale as a young girl who’s lured to Mexico by her new beau (Landon Liboiron), who has her and a group of friends play a game of Truth or Dare that, in fact, plays them — they either have to tell a truth or do a dare… or die. It’s not clear exactly what evil otherworldly force is causing all of this to happen, but Hale and her pals soon find that, even back home in the States, they’re at the mercy of the contest. And that, should they try to opt out, they’ll develop a seriously creepy grin right before they meet a horrific end.

Looking to continue riding the immense success of Split, Get Out, and Happy Death Day from last year, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures will release Truth or Dare this spring. You can get your first peek at its grisly game via the trailer above.

Truth or Dare is in theaters April 27.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: