    Trump's 'rhetoric has certainly fueled' these 'sick minds': John Legend, Alyssa Milano and more react to New Zealand shooting

    The world is in mourning after at least one white supremacist opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand, killing at least 41 people and seriously injuring around 20 more. The alleged killer, an Australian male in his late 20s, apparently left behind a 70-plus page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ideas. Police have four other people in custody in connection to the terror attack. Celebrities quickly took to social media to offer words of support to the community — express disgust.

    After learning his name was supposedly mentioned during the rampage, Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie tweeted, “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.”

    John Legend called the killings “horrific,” writing the “white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad.”

    The new Voice coach added that while President Trump “didn’t cause all of this,” the president’s “rhetoric has certainly fueled and inspired these killers’ sick minds.”

    Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also labeled white supremacy “a global enemy,” tweeting “these people are terrorists and must be treated as such.”

    Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing both shared that they are “broken.”

    Nick Jonas, Melissa Joan Hart and other celebrities sent condolences as well.


    As for Trump, he offered his “warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand.”

