Trump's 'rhetoric has certainly fueled' these 'sick minds': John Legend, Alyssa Milano and more react to New Zealand shooting

The world is in mourning after at least one white supremacist opened fire at two mosques in New Zealand, killing at least 41 people and seriously injuring around 20 more. The alleged killer, an Australian male in his late 20s, apparently left behind a 70-plus page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim ideas. Police have four other people in custody in connection to the terror attack. Celebrities quickly took to social media to offer words of support to the community — express disgust.

After learning his name was supposedly mentioned during the rampage, Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie tweeted, “I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.”

Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch.

I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person.

My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy. — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) March 15, 2019

John Legend called the killings “horrific,” writing the “white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad.”

The killings in New Zealand are so horrific and heartbreaking. This white supremacist terrorist movement is so destructive here and abroad. We need to unite against it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 15, 2019

The new Voice coach added that while President Trump “didn’t cause all of this,” the president’s “rhetoric has certainly fueled and inspired these killers’ sick minds.”

The President of the US didn’t cause all of this. It’s been around well before his tenure. But his rhetoric has certainly fueled and inspired these killers’ sick minds. He needs to condemn this evil ideology and take real steps to fight it. — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 15, 2019

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo also labeled white supremacy “a global enemy,” tweeting “these people are terrorists and must be treated as such.”

White supremacy is a global enemy and it must be stopped. It is a racist, Islamophobic, antisemitic, and completely deranged ideological view of the world. These people are terrorists and must be treated as such. Please read all of this ⬇️https://t.co/qGUXaTUGlA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 15, 2019

Alyssa Milano and Debra Messing both shared that they are “broken.”

To the Muslim community— my heart is broken by the horror & loss in New Zealand. We are with you, we see you, and we will fight white supremacy and islamaphobia until we are all free of fear. #ChristchurchMosque — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 15, 2019

Nick Jonas, Melissa Joan Hart and other celebrities sent condolences as well.

Sending my thoughts and prayers out to New Zealand this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and all those effected by this horrible act of hate. 🙏🏼 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 15, 2019

My heart is with New Zealand this morning. Praying for the victims and their families. 💔 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) March 15, 2019

Christchurch. New Zealand. Muslims worldwide. Much love to you. ❤️ — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) March 15, 2019

New Zealand. I’m so sorry this has happened. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 15, 2019

Horrified by the news of the mass shootings in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. Hate knows no boundaries, especially when so heavily armed. Thinking of the shattered lives and communities, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 15, 2019

Hate has visited paradise. #NewZealand is one of the greatest places on earth, not only because the land is breathtaking, but more because the country is filled with the most loving people in the world. My heart is with them all today.#Love#Peace#Healing #Tolerance — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) March 15, 2019

My heart hurts today. I mourn with the people of Aotearoa/New Zealand and Muslims all over the planet. It’s hard to fathom the depth of hate and cowardice that it takes to shoot people in prayer. I take this moment to recommit myself to working every day to end all violence. — Michael Franti (@michaelfranti) March 15, 2019



