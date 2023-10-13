Trump's mic fails him, but late-night comedy writers don't fail to notice

The hosts of late night couldn’t help but react to a recent outburst by Donald Trump, even if it meant all of them making the same joke about it.

From The Golden Bachelor to Donald Trump to comedian John Mulaney , there was plenty of fodder for the late-night gabbers to talk about and plenty of people to talk to on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the highlights.

Who Told it Best?

At a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Donald Trump was having some trouble with his microphone not projecting well enough and he seemed to dwell on the topic with comments like: “This is the worst microphone I think I’ve ever had... Justin, don’t pay the bill for this mic... I’m blowing out my voice talking to this mic, this is the worst mic I’ve ever had... It’s that rotten, lousy mic.”

And he spoke about the microphone long enough for most of the light night shows to take notice.

Stephen Colbert :

He set up the clip by saying that Trump was at a rally where he “comforted a troubled world, rocked by recent tragedy.”

Coming out of the clip he said: “That is the hardest he’s been on a mic since Pence.”

Jimmy Kimmel :

Set up the clip by saying, “At one point he spent a full minute berating his microphone.”

Coming out of a clip where Trump says, “it’s a rotten, lousy mic,” Kimmel said, “by the way that’s the same thing he said about Mike Pence.”

Jimmy Fallon :

After playing the clip, Fallon said in a Trump voice, “This is my worst mic since Pence.”

Clip of the night

Jimmy Kimmel Live! welcomed the Golden Bachelor himself, Gerry Turner, to the show on Thursday where the host got down to the most important topic with the most popular bachelor in the country: why does he pronounce his name like “Gary” instead of “Jerry?”

Despite Turner trying to explain to Kimmel that it’s an Irish name that should sound more like “Gear-ee,” the host wasn’t having it and even went to a man-on-the-streets bit to help prove his point. And, hilariously, everyone they spoke to on the street was in agreement: Gerry should sound like “Jerry.”

Interview of the night

Comedian John Mulaney stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his new comedy album, “Baby J,” and stayed for a three-segment. Mulaney, who has publicly shared his experiences with drug rehab and relapsing, said that he will be three years sober come this December.

And then, after Colbert had established that he and Mulaney occasionally keep in touch but haven’t sat down like this in person for a couple of years, Mulaney had a heartfelt comment for the host.

“You texted me some time when I was going through a lot, and it meant a lot to me,” he said, later adding, “your opinion means a lot to me, and when you reached out it was extra special.”

Joke of the night

Despite being on a rival network, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but get in on the fun surrounding ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. When discussing the talent show from Thursday night’s episode, Fallon had this to say:

“It was great, the winner’s talent was staying up past 9:30,” he said. “The runner up was also great, her talent was walking down a flight of stairs without touching the bannister” … (acts it out for a second) … “fantastic, edge of your seat type of stuff.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers air on NBC; Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS.