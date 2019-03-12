Trump's Latest Climate Change Tweet Is Fox News Regurgitation at Its Most Dangerous

From Esquire

Scarcely a day goes by without some old codger who will be dead before the worst consequences of climate change take hold going on national TV to declare that anyone who's concerned about those consequences is an "alarmist." Tuesday was no exception, a fact the world unfortunately learned from the Tweet Machine-stylings of the President of the United States. The world's most powerful man was watching his favorite show, you see, and a guy appeared on the teevee screen saying something he liked. Never mind whether it's true-it confirmed his nonsense views on a crisis that poses an existential threat to human civilization as we know it.

Patrick Moore, co-founder of Greenpeace: “The whole climate crisis is not only Fake News, it’s Fake Science. There is no climate crisis, there’s weather and climate all around the world, and in fact carbon dioxide is the main building block of all life.” @foxandfriends Wow!

Wow!

(Of course, because this is our world now, the White House Twitter account gave this a retweet. If the institutions of our government are going to be corrupted entirely into post-truth political organs of the mentally banjaxed chief executive, it's only right that their official communications channels reflect that.)

It seems Moore was tailoring his language specifically to catch our Big Dumb President's ear because he knew he was watching, using terms like "Fake News" and "Fake Science" to describe mountains of peer-reviewed research from scientists across the world. The clear intent was to get the president to amplify him:

.@greenpeaceusa co-founder @EcoSenseNow claims there "is no climate crisis" as he rips @AOC and her Green New Deal.



"It's a silly plan. That's why I suggested she was a pompous little twit." pic.twitter.com/qzmb40GXOy



- Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 12, 2019

Notice that Fox News was kind enough to push Moore's book in the chyron while he said it. Here he is celebrating:

Meanwhile, Patrick Moore is not a co-founder of Greenpeace, at least according to Greenpeace:

Patrick Moore frequently portrays himself as a founder or co-founder of Greenpeace, and many news outlets have repeated this characterization. Although Mr. Moore played a significant role in Greenpeace Canada for several years, he did not found Greenpeace. Phil Cotes, Irving Stowe, and Jim Bohlen founded Greenpeace in 1970. Patrick Moore applied for a berth on the Phyllis Cormack in March, 1971 after the organization had already been in existence for a year...

Moore often misrepresents himself in the media as an environmental “expert” or even an “environmentalist,” while offering anti-environmental opinions on a wide range of issues and taking a distinctly anti-environmental stance. He also exploits long-gone ties with Greenpeace to sell himself as a speaker and pro-corporate spokesperson, usually taking positions that Greenpeace opposes.

It does seem like Moore has an ideal background to serve as a gun-for-hire on behalf of polluters and anti-environmental groups. His shtick is particularly appealing to the conservative media of today, which loves the idea of a Liberal Who Saw the Light leaving that world to expose the indoctrination and groupthink that make The Left tick.

Just today, the president tweeted about another Fox & Friends segment about Jewish people supposedly leaving the Democratic Party-a "Jexodus" that invokes "Blexit" and "#Walkaway," in that they are social-media campaigns that smell strongly of astroturf. This stuff is catnip to viewers who believe everyone who disagrees with their political beliefs has been brainwashed by liberal college professors or The Liberal Media.

"Jexodus" isn't a thing in the same way "Blexit" isn't a thing, but Fox & Friends gave it airtime and now Trump is tweeting about it.



Left, Fox & Friends, 7:26 am

Right, Trump, 8:12 am pic.twitter.com/XW3brMD09u





- Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 12, 2019

According to DeSmogBlog, Moore's record since leaving Greenpeace tells its own story: