    Trump White House Christmas decorations spawn horror movie memes

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer
    (Credit: Twitter)

    Hmmm. Not sure that the White House Christmas decorations scream ‘festive’.

    They may cause some involuntary screaming, however, being that they look like a waking ruddy nightmare.

    Something about the shadows on the ceiling conjure up less ‘icy Christmas minimal’ and more Blair Witch Project.


    Tweeted out by Melania Trump’s Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham, it was quickly leapt upon, and has spawned a host of horror movie memes.








    Don’t have nightmares… Well, try not to.

