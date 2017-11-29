Trump White House Christmas decorations spawn horror movie memes

Hmmm. Not sure that the White House Christmas decorations scream ‘festive’.

They may cause some involuntary screaming, however, being that they look like a waking ruddy nightmare.

Something about the shadows on the ceiling conjure up less ‘icy Christmas minimal’ and more Blair Witch Project.

The holidays are upon us!! Right now: flotus is seeing to every last detail here at the @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/TglHYDVUx1 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 27, 2017





Tweeted out by Melania Trump’s Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham, it was quickly leapt upon, and has spawned a host of horror movie memes.

Merry Christmas from the White House. pic.twitter.com/Cksvri76F5 — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) November 27, 2017





White House holiday decorations brought to you by the interior decorator from Beetlejuice. pic.twitter.com/QHa05PJ7HO — Chad in a (@RevDJEsq) November 27, 2017





White House Christmas decorations looking good. pic.twitter.com/OXVZ3FX6QE — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) November 27, 2017





I wasn't sure whether Melania's White House Christmas decorations were more Pan's Labyrinth, It, or Stranger Things, so I combined them all. pic.twitter.com/FKkcVHcxlM — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 27, 2017





I am glad @FLOTUS is also a fan of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” pic.twitter.com/LHkg3DfY6Z — John W. Ennis (@johnennis) November 27, 2017





The designer for the White House's holiday look has been revealed! pic.twitter.com/X4eXtldh91 — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) November 27, 2017





This shouldn't be so easy. pic.twitter.com/xRuDGsDaKh — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) November 27, 2017





Don’t have nightmares… Well, try not to.

Read more

Weinstein expelled from Directors Guild of America

Spacey being ‘investigated’ over new UK assault claim

John Lasseter’s Disney is career isn’t over yet



