Trump Warns That ‘Cognitively Impaired’ Biden Will ‘Lead Us Into World War 2’ in Confused Speech (Video)

While speaking at the D.C. Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington, D.C. on Friday night, Donald Trump launched into a vitriolic, and mistake-laden, anti-President Biden speech. He told the crowd, “We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired … we would be in World War 2 very quickly if we’re going to be relying on this man.”

It’s likely that Trump meant to say that he believes Biden will lead the country into World War 3, as the Second World War lasted from 1939 to 1945. We are currently in the year 2023.

The former president, who is three years younger than Biden, also warned the crowd of Biden’s reelection, “There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country.”

This wasn’t the only mistake Trump made during his speech. At another point, he appeared to imply that he is also beating President Obama in the 2024 election polls.

“As you know, crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and leading by a lot, including Obam— I’ll tell you what,” Trump said before shifting gears. “You take a look at Obama and take a look at some of the things that he’s done, this is the same thing.”

Former President Barack Obama served two terms in office from 2008 to 2016.

Biden’s age has been a topic of discussion for months heading into the 2024 election cycle. Biden himself has addressed the concern and told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in July 2023 that he believes his age gives him an advantage. At 80, “I think there is one thing that comes with age if you’re being honest about it your whole life, and that is some wisdom.”

In August, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly attempted to ignore Jake Tapper as he tried to address a CNN poll that showed 77% of Americans are concerned about Biden’s age. Jean-Pierre eventually told the reporter, “I get it. I get what you’re asking me. But the record matters too, Jake. What he’s been able to do, no other president has been able to do if you look at his legislation.”

