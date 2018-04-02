Chrissy Teigen boycotts 'Roseanne,' and Trump supporters couldn't care less

Roseanne is back on television whether you like it or not — and some people really don’t like it at all.

Critics and even longtime fans of the popular ’90s sitcom were torn over the show’s new political stance. Roseanne Conner is a Trump supporter — just like the actress who plays the iconic character, Roseanne Barr. Many fans were unable to put aside their political beliefs and enjoy the reboot of the show they once loved.

Chrissy Teigen happened to be one of those fans who couldn’t bring herself to watch Roseanne given Barr’s outspoken support of Donald Trump. “It’s a show that I grew up on,” the model told the Associated Press last week. “My dad still reminds me so much of John Goodman. I related to that family so much more than any family on television. It is hard for me to support somebody personally that has such wildly different — they’re not even different views. It just comes down to a humanity standpoint. But it’s hard.”

Roseanne fans, many of whom are also Trump supporters, didn’t take Teigen’s words kindly. They blasted the model on social media.

I always loved @emmyrossum but since she’s going to trash Roseanne I’m done with her and @SHO_Shameless. Why do Hollywood people try to rip people apart they disagree with. @chrissyteigen is awful as well. Support your female colleagues. — Larry Ferguson (@MrNashvilleTalk) April 2, 2018





Ohhh Gee I won’t be able 2sleep tonight because chrissy won’t watch the Roseanne reboot ohh what shall I do, ohh good heavens I’m so upset her. Chrissy Teigen ‘grew up’ with ‘Roseanne’ but says she will not watch reboot via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/uL6Epm0XSt — David Casse (@dcassepoolman) April 2, 2018

Chrissy Teigen ‘grew up’ with ‘Roseanne’ but says she will not watch reboot ME: I don’t give a poop about what you do. https://t.co/AamPGG2IFA — Carol Anne Farrell (@carolafarrell52) April 2, 2018

Conservative fans, however, are not only targeting Hollywood stars with their unwavering support of Roseanne and the “Trumpeter” who plays her. Many are taking the boycott as a challenge to keep the conservative-leaning program on air as long as possible. They’re using the ratings as a victory tool against liberals who are boycotting the show.

18 million viewers? & u think she will even notice the boycott? Lol! I think as conservatives we can do much better than 18 million this week! No? Let’s try for 25 million! Tweet time & channel Roseanne on in ur area! — chach malone (@chachmalone) April 1, 2018

I have never been more excited to watch an episode of #Roseanne Trump's America will make its premier in Hollywood! #MAGA — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 28, 2018









Their efforts seem to be working. The show’s live ratings were a record-shattering 18.45 million viewers for last Tuesday’s premiere. Roseanne added an 6.59 million eyes in “delayed” viewings, which are DVR views. The successful premiere secured a second season for the series. It’s safe to say Roseanne’s fans aren’t bothered by a boycott by liberals.

