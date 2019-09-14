Trump Sneers About MSNBC Host and His Harsh Critic: ‘Who the Hell Is Joy-Ann Reid?’

President Donald Trump lashed out at “AM Joy” host Joy-Ann Reid Saturday morning ahead of her MSNBC show, asking, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?”

An hour before her show began, the president tweeted, “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Although it was unclear from the president’s tweet what about Reid set him off, she did guest-host Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show “All In” on Friday night, where she covered Trump’s recent reference to Vice President Mike Pence as “Mike Pounce.” And two segments from the show posted to MSNBC’s site have the titles, “Air Force: Trump’s money grab is a risk to national security” and “Mike Pence cleans up after Donald Trump in Baltimore,” so the coverage angle was probably not to his liking.

Also Read: Joe Scarborough: 'There Are Consequences' to 'SharpieGate' and Foreign Leaders Seeing Trump 'This Unstable'

Both Reid and her regular show “AM Joy” trended on Twitter Saturday, which is not unusual. During the Saturday’s show, she once again covered Trump, highlighting a Monmouth University poll that showed 59% of respondents do not think he should be impeached alongside an outline of the allegations surrounding potential grounds for impeachment.

A representative for NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reid, a long-standing critic of President Trump, is author of the New York Times best seller “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story,” which was released in June. On its back cover, it asks, Is Donald Trump running the “longest con” in U.S. history? What will be left of America when he leaves office?”

Also Read: Trump Says Lawrence O'Donnell 'Should Sue the Source' on Loan Story

This is also not the first time Trump has gone after MSNBC.

In a radio interview with Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in August, Trump referenced MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and the story about the president’s loans he was forced to retract that week, suggesting the MSNBC host “sue” his source.

Read original story Trump Sneers About MSNBC Host and His Harsh Critic: ‘Who the Hell Is Joy-Ann Reid?’ At TheWrap