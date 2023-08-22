Trump Says He’ll Surrender to Georgia Authorities on Thursday: ‘Can You Believe It?’

Former President Donald Trump on Monday stated on his Truth Social network that he will be going to Atlanta on Thursday to face state charges for subversion of the 2020 election. He faces arrest and a $200,000 bond.

“Can you believe it?” Trump wrote in a post. “I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History.”

In this case, Trump said, he is is being charged “not for ‘Murder,’but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! “

He accused Willis of campaigning and raising money on a “witch hunt.”

“This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ,” Trump said. “It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Trump and 18 of his key allies were indicted by a Georgia grand jury Aug. 14 for attempting to to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in the state.

According to the 41-count criminal indictment issued Aug. 14, the defendants — including Rudolph Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer Sidney Powell, Trump attorney John Eastman and a dozen others — “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” All defendants are required to surrender to Fulton County authorities by noon on Friday.

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and have a mugshot taken. According to a court filing Monday, Eastman is also planning to surrender on Thursday. He has agreed to a $100,000 bond, according to a court filing obtained Monday by CNN.

Meanwhile, former Trump lawyer Ray Smith has agreed to pay a $50,000 bond agreement in Fulton County.

The Georgia grand jury indictment accuses Trump and his co-defendants for running “criminal enterprise” that operated in Georgia and a number of other states to overturn the outcome of the election. Other alleged crimes including making false statements, impersonating a public officer, forgery and soliciting public law officers to violate their oaths.

The post Trump Says He’ll Surrender to Georgia Authorities on Thursday: ‘Can You Believe It?’ appeared first on TheWrap.