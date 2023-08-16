Trump Will Quit Campaign in Plea Deal for No Jail Time, Scaramucci Predicts on ‘Cuomo’: (Video)

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Donald Trump’s communications director for exactly 10 days before being fired, believes his former boss will agree to a plea bargain that will avoid jail time in exchange for, among other things, the GOP front-runner dropping out of the 2024 race.

“I’m going to maintain this is a contrarian position,” Scaramucci said Tuesday on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show “Cuomo.” “But if you brought to Mister Trump an ability to avoid jail and drop out of the race, I think he would do that.”

Trump has remained vocally adamant that he has done nothing wrong, and insisted there will be no plea deals. He’s also kept busy attacking prosecutors and judges involved, and calling the four criminal indictments he is facing nothing more than a political attack.

But Scaramucci doesn’t see it that way – and that’s where the peril lies for Trump.

“This is clearly decentralized,” he said. “The trump case is that this is a coordinated attack on him – this is the conspiracy, deep-state cabal going after him in coordination. But you and I both know that this is quite decentralized. These are different judicial and legal jurisdictions in a very decentralized way with different vested interests. … And so to me, I think there’s more danger in that for Mister Trump.”

Scaramucci said a plea deal may also require that Trump accept “blame or partial blame” for things like the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and “overreaching in Georgia.” But the best leverage he has would be an exit from the 2024 election.

“He could cop pleas in those four jurisdictions and drop out of the race,” Scaramucci said. “I think he would do that. Maybe he’s not going to do that today. But as the heat turns up on this man, I predict he finds a way to do that. He’ll go to his lawyers and say how do I get out of this.”

Cuomo suggested that even if Trump makes a deal, he might not be able to keep his mouth shut long enough to see it go into effect.

“That would require Donald Trump to make a deal where he does not trash-talk the prosecutors, the DOJ, because you know how those deals are!” Cuomo said. “You disparage the deal and say ‘I had to make it, these guys are dirty’ – the deal’s gone!”

Cuomo asked Scaramucci whether Trump had the “dose of humility” to preserve a potential plea agreement.

“He has no dose of humility,” Scaramucci said, “But this is a gauntlet – and he does have a dose of reality.”

