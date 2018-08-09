    Trump launches Space Force; internet launches Hollywood-style reactions

    Heather Gardner
    Video Producer, Yahoo Entertainment

    To infinity, and beyond!

    The White House has officially laid the groundwork for Space Force, the Trump administration’s efforts to expand the U.S. armed forces into outer space.

    Vice President Mike Pence announced the plan at the Pentagon on Thursday and gave a 2020 deadline to launch what will become the sixth branch of the U.S. military.

    “Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield where America’s best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people, to our nation,” said Pence. “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.”

    President Trump was elated with the announcement, as he expressed on Twitter.


    Others were a bit more apprehensive about the proposal, and they provided plenty of space-related jokes, including a few Hollywood-inspired quips.












