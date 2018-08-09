Trump launches Space Force; internet launches Hollywood-style reactions

To infinity, and beyond!

The White House has officially laid the groundwork for Space Force, the Trump administration’s efforts to expand the U.S. armed forces into outer space.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the plan at the Pentagon on Thursday and gave a 2020 deadline to launch what will become the sixth branch of the U.S. military.

“Now the time has come to write the next great chapter in the history of our armed forces, to prepare for the next battlefield where America’s best and bravest will be called to deter and defeat a new generation of threats to our people, to our nation,” said Pence. “The time has come to establish the United States Space Force.”

President Trump was elated with the announcement, as he expressed on Twitter.

Space Force all the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2018





Others were a bit more apprehensive about the proposal, and they provided plenty of space-related jokes, including a few Hollywood-inspired quips.

I would like to nominate David Levinson as the new head of Trumps new #SpaceForce”. Every time I see him he is sprinting into action and his warnings are ALWAYS dismissed but turn out 100% correct. Space force needs a man like David pic.twitter.com/0au0RLKy84 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 9, 2018





As the star of Muppets From Space, I'll be expecting an offer to join the Space Force very soon…I assume they're going to ask me to lead the whole program. pic.twitter.com/7Smt9lKouK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 9, 2018









Meet the Space Force. pic.twitter.com/qk0GV6tIbM — Jim Swift (@JSwiftTWS) August 9, 2018





I don’t know about Space Force but I know about Space Jam. pic.twitter.com/x9Au7F63U2 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 9, 2018





The best choice to lead the new “space force” Trump is talking about pic.twitter.com/DcFlQW08y8 — Aaron Nola for Cy Young (64-50) (@Tommay256) August 9, 2018













The only #SpaceForce I can get behind pic.twitter.com/TQwMOx2CNu — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) August 9, 2018





can the head of the #SpaceForce be Liz Lemon's fantasy boyfriend Astronaut Mike Dexter? pic.twitter.com/P2gB4FCAYg — John Jack O’Brien (@obrienjohnjack) August 9, 2018





our new branch of the military looks sick #spaceforce pic.twitter.com/DABOAnxs9v — Felicity (@FelicityNewbury) August 9, 2018





