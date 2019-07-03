Mark Hamill, Bette Midler mock Trump's July Fourth celebration plans

Donald Trump's plans for the Fourth of July have sparked outcry. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS)

Donald Trump has big plans for Independence Day — whether people like it or not.

The White House’s “Salute to America” celebration is expected to ring in July 4 with fireworks, music, military aircraft flyovers and, controversially, tanks. The Washington Post has also reported that the National Park Service forked over $2.5 million in fees to help cover the cost of the Washington D.C. blowout.

Trump’s celebrity critics, meanwhile, are accusing him of disguising self-promotion as patriotism. Mark Hamill, who has called for late Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher to replace Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, tweeted that the president is using the spectacle as a taxpayer-funded campaign rally and opportunity to “impress” North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

We're going to have a great Reelect ME Campaign Rally on the taxpayers dime w/ fireworks provided for ME by big donors-all disguised as a "Salute to America" (& by America-I mean ME) I told you Kim Jon-un & ME fell in love & if this doesn't impress him-nothing will! 🇰🇵+ME=❤️#MAGA https://t.co/ddo3diRybD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 3, 2019

Bette Midler — slammed as a “washed-up psycho” in one of Trump’s recent tweets — was inspired to write a little poem about the affair.

He’s demanding big tanks on the mall,

For his Fourth of July Big Ass Ball

He wants soldiers, firecrackers,

Flyovers and Fox yakkers

And your taxes to pay for it all!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 2, 2019

Trump’s plans also drew criticism from Bill Maher, Judd Apatow, Bradley Whitford and Rosanna Arquette.

Not going to this parade is an important statement. https://t.co/9i1fZ2Frrx — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 2, 2019

Tanks in the streets now? Shall we review the Dictator Checklist? You're a narcissist who likes to put his name on buildings...you appoint family members to key govt positions..your rallies are scary...you threaten to lock up political opponents..your friends are other dictators — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 2, 2019

Tanks in the streets are the dead canaries of a septic democracy. — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 3, 2019

Gratitude to MSNBC for not airing the dictators tiny .D..k parade on the 4 th. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) July 2, 2019

As Arquette noted, MSNBC has opted to not air the entire event, though clips will be televised, per a Politico report. Mediaite reports that Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt defended Trump’s planned festivities, while CNN’s Jim Sciutto says “military chiefs have concerns about the politicization” of the event, particularly with the involvement of military vehicles.

#BoycottTrump4thOfJuly and #BoycottTrumpJuly4 are both trending on Twitter, though the president’s supporters are pushing back against criticism.

I don’t mind my tax dollars going for that. I am proud to be an American! What I mind my tax dollars going to is these illegals, welfare queens and useless politicians that don’t do their jobs. — Mary Feo (@MaryFeo) July 3, 2019

We're going to have a blast 🤣

Its just too bad your not an American too . Oh well have a nice day .

By the way you don't have to live here if you don't want to, Just saying . — JESSE JAMES (@1bigbeer) July 2, 2019

It’s called patriotism, Mark. It’s not a bad thing. And this president has not accepted a single paycheck while in office. Happy 4th of July — Heather (@TooDamnManyPpl) July 3, 2019

All of you are ridiculous. Its the 4th of July and why not having our president celebrate it in Washington and show off the pride of this country being our brave American Troops. Whats so wrong about being patriotic. #BoycottTrumpJuly4 — Tyler Wayne Brewster (@TylerWayneBrew1) July 3, 2019

Trump remains undeterred by the controversy, boasting on Wednesday that the celebration would be “the show of a lifetime.”

Our July 4th Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial is looking to be really big. It will be the show of a lifetime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

