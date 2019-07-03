    Mark Hamill, Bette Midler mock Trump's July Fourth celebration plans

    Donald Trump's plans for the Fourth of July have sparked outcry. (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS)

    Donald Trump has big plans for Independence Day — whether people like it or not.

    The White House’s “Salute to America” celebration is expected to ring in July 4 with fireworks, music, military aircraft flyovers and, controversially, tanks. The Washington Post has also reported that the National Park Service forked over $2.5 million in fees to help cover the cost of the Washington D.C. blowout.

    Trump’s celebrity critics, meanwhile, are accusing him of disguising self-promotion as patriotism. Mark Hamill, who has called for late Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher to replace Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, tweeted that the president is using the spectacle as a taxpayer-funded campaign rally and opportunity to “impress” North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

    Bette Midler — slammed as a “washed-up psycho” in one of Trump’s recent tweets — was inspired to write a little poem about the affair.

    Trump’s plans also drew criticism from Bill Maher, Judd Apatow, Bradley Whitford and Rosanna Arquette.

    As Arquette noted, MSNBC has opted to not air the entire event, though clips will be televised, per a Politico reportMediaite reports that Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt defended Trump’s planned festivities, while CNN’s Jim Sciutto says “military chiefs have concerns about the politicization” of the event, particularly with the involvement of military vehicles.

    #BoycottTrump4thOfJuly and #BoycottTrumpJuly4 are both trending on Twitter, though the president’s supporters are pushing back against criticism.

    Trump remains undeterred by the controversy, boasting on Wednesday that the celebration would be “the show of a lifetime.”

