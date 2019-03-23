Trump Golfs with Kid Rock in Florida Amid Impending Release of Mueller Report

President Donald Trump isn’t keeping a low profile while he waits for the release of Robert Mueller’s report.

On Saturday — just one day after Mueller submitted his report regarding the connections and possible “coordination between” the Russian government and Trump and his aides — the president hit the links with Kid Rock while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful,” Rock, 48, tweeted Saturday, including a photo of himself and Trump, 72, smiling on the golf course in matching red, white and blue outfits.

“What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock,” the musician added.

According to CBS affiliate WPEC, Trump’s motorcade arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach shortly after leaving Mar-a-Lago around 9 a.m.

Trump, 72, had already arrived in Palm Beach on Friday when it was first announced that Mueller had completed his investigation and submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr, Politico reported.

That night, Trump attended a Republican fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago and spoke onstage with his wife Melania Trump, 48, by his side, despite earlier indications from the administration that he would instead relax with family on the patio, Politico reported.

During his speech, Trump made no mention of Mueller’s report but cracked a joke about keynote speaker Sen. Lindsey Graham, according to Politico.

“If Lindsey’s speaking, I want to come down here, for two reasons,” Trump said. “No. 1: He’s a great speaker. And No. 2: I know if I’m here, he’s not going to say anything bad about me.”

Although Trump has frequently railed against Mueller’s probe and repeatedly maintained his innocence, he has yet to publicly comment on the completion of the report.

The president’s last tweet, shared Friday afternoon, referenced his meeting with leaders from the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica and Saint Lucia earlier that day.

Today in Florida, @FLOTUS and I were honored to welcome and meet with leaders from the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Saint Lucia! pic.twitter.com/tElFdkIYfC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2019

It remains unclear when and how much of the report will be shared with Congress and the public, according to The New York Times, which reported that the decision is up to the attorney general.

“I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend,” Barr wrote in a letter to leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, according to a copy of it shared with reporters and posted on social media on Friday by lawmakers.