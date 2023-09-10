Trump Gets Mixed Reaction From Crowd As He Shows Up At Iowa-Iowa State Football Game

A campaigning Donald Trump did not receive the most rapturous greeting when he showed up at the Iowa-Iowa State game in Ames today.

When the former president stepped out onto the concourse to wave and give thumbs up to the crowd, he got a few cheers — and some noticeable boos. According to the Des Moines Register, which noted the booing, “he drew far more eager and excited onlookers,” however. Listen for yourself below.

Trump is booed loudly at Iowa/Iowa State football game. pic.twitter.com/0KyxqN6TED — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2023

Trump was there in a private suite with influential Republican donor and casino magnate Gary Kirke, according to the paper. While Trump was inside, fans in seats on the other side of the suite’s glass viewing wall tried to get his attention, many of them pointing at him or waving, some making other gestures.

More clandestinely, anti-Trump flyers were distributed and a similar banner was spotted being pulled by a plane over the stadium.

Four months out from the Iowa caucuses, a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll taken last month in Iowa had Trump getting 42% among likely Republican caucusgoers. Ron DeSantis trailed him with 19%, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott was at 9%.

DeSantis, who was also at the game and reportedly sitting in the bleachers with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, was himself on the receiving end of some not-so-nice gestures from some in the crowd.

Trump up in the luxury box. Desantis sitting with the IA Governor. pic.twitter.com/4i4qChiQuU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 9, 2023

