Trump Campaign Says They Didn't Pick Up Supporters' Lunch Tabs Because No One Ordered Anything

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign told PEOPLE that when the former president left a Miami restaurant this week, after promising "food for everyone," attendees "followed him outside and did not place orders themselves."

Donald Trump's campaign is pushing back against reports that he left a recent visit to a Miami restaurant without picking up his supporter's tabs, saying that the visit was so brief that no one ordered anything.

Trump made a surprise visit to Miami's famed Cuban restaurant Versailles following his historic arraignment on Tuesday.

In footage of the appearance, Trump can be seen shaking hands and taking photos before shouting, "Food for everyone!"

But the Miami New Times reports that the former president — who turned 77 on Wednesday — stayed for only about ten minutes, leaving none of his fans with time to order any food or drinks.

"It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go," the New Times reports, citing a source that says the visit was so brief it left no time for food.

A trump spokesperson told PEOPLE: "President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week. At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves. Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!”



The surprise appearance at Versailles came moments after the former television personality pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal offenses after being indicted by a federal grand jury last week.

The charges against the former president include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information (a violation of the Espionage Act); one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Each of the charges carries potential prison sentences, with the obstruction charges carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years per count. Violating the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, and both the conspiracy and false statements charges carry sentences of up to five years per offense.

The federal indictment stems from an Aug. 8 search of the former president's Mar-a-Lago home by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation that began after the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed in February 2022 that officials had removed 15 boxes of documents from the property that should have been handed over at the end of his presidency.



