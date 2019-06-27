President Trump criticized NBC News and MSNBC’s Democratic Debate on Wednesday night, calling the broadcast “boring” and calling out the technical difficulties at the top of the debate’s second hour.“We are hearing our colleague’s audio,” moderator Chuck Todd said as voices could be heard bleeding into the venue. Todd threw to a commercial break while the issues were resolved. All in all, the network lost six minutes of debate time due to the mic issue.“@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!” President Trump tweeted..@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019Earlier in the evening, Trump posted a single word tweet in all caps — “BORING” — seemingly addressing the first of two debates where the top Democratic presidential hopefuls discuss issues like health care, immigration and gun control.Also Read: 2019 Democratic Debate: Beto O'Rourke Breaks Out in Spanish, Cory Booker Follows SuitTodd and co-moderator Rachel Maddow also seemed flustered by the technical issues, which caused them to hear audio from the control room. “We believe we have the technical issues under control,” the “Meet the Press” host said coming back from commercial break.The technical issues forced Todd to ask and re-ask his question about gun control three times.Read original story Trump Calls Democratic Debate’s Technical Difficulties ‘Truly Unprofessional’ At TheWrap

