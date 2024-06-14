Trump calls 6’9 Barron a ‘good looking guy’ and shares details on his athletic career in Logan Paul interview

Trump calls 6’9 Barron a ‘good looking guy’ and shares details on his athletic career in Logan Paul interview

Donald Trump bragged about 6’9 son Barron’s impressive height and described him as a “beautiful boy” as he sat down with YouTube influencer and part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.

While Trump can be equally vicious to rivals and Republicans who cross him, he is frequently complimentary of his children — sometimes too complimentary — and lauded Barron's athleticism in the interview.

"I couldn't get him to play basketball. He plays soccer," Trump told Paul. "He's a good athlete too. Good student, good athlete."

Trump, who called his son a "good looking guy," joked with Paul that "maybe we ought to make him a fighter," likely referencing the fact that Paul wrestles with the WWE and his brother Jake is a boxer.

Donald Trump talks to YouTuber Logan Paul on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast (screengrab/Impaulsive podcast)

Paul quickly shut that down, saying "No, no."

Unlike his older siblings, Barron stayed mostly out of the spotlight during his father's presidential term. Melania Trump delayed her move from New York to the White House to spend more time with Barron, and she has taken special interest in making sure he has parent time while his dad tries to beat Joe Biden in November.

Barron graduated from high school last month with Trump requesting a day off from his New York hush money trial to attend the 18-year-old's ceremony.

Trump told Fox & Friends that Barron has been applying "to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes," but noted that their thoughts on which university he should attend changed after campuses across the US erupted to protest Israel's war in Gaza.

"You know, it's very interesting though, colleges, you know, six months ago you looked at a college and you sort of want a certain college, and then you see all of these colleges are rioting," he said.