Trump book Fire and Fury to be turned into TV series

The incendiary book about the Trump administration, Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House, is to be turned into a TV series, according to reports.

Endeavor Content, the production arm of the massive talent agency William Morris Endeavor, has bought the rights for the book for TV and film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal is said to have cost seven figures, and will find former Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson producing the series.

As yet, there are no details of who may star in the show.

The book, penned by Vanity Fair writer Michael Wolff, caused a worldwide sensation when it was published earlier this month.

It painted a picture of a chaotic transition, while Trump’s former confidant and campaign strategist Steve Bannon provided sensational details of how the former reality TV star governs the US.

The book debuted at number one on the New York Times best-seller list, and sold 1.2 million copies in less than a week.

So far, it’s been sold in 32 countries by its publisher Little, Brown, and is the fastest selling non-fiction book in the company’s history.

However, Trump has accused Wolff of fabricating parts of book.

He tweeted:

Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad! https://t.co/mEeUhk5ZV9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018





