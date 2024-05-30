Trump Adviser Fired Up About 'Apprentice' N-Word Allegations

When a former “Apprentice” producer claimed Thursday that there’s a behind-the-scenes tape of Donald Trump using a racist slur, it got one of the former president’s top advisers all fired up.

In a story published by Slate, Bill Pruitt, a producer for the reality show’s first two seasons, said that long-standing rumors that Trump made racist remarks during production ― including asking “Would America buy a n****r winning?” ― were, in fact, true.

Many people on social media made hay of the story, including CNN contributor Bakari Sellers, who noted that “literally no one is surprised” about Pruitt’s allegations.

Trump said nigger.



Literally no one is surprised, except maybe Sheppard G and the sleepy dude that endorsed him last week. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 30, 2024

Sellers’ tweet raised the ire of Trump adviser Steven Cheung, who demanded that the CNN contributor “prove it, bitch.”

Cheung added: “You can’t, because it’s a fake and bullshit story your dumb ass is peddling because [President Joe] Biden is hemorrhaging support from Black Americans.”

Prove it, bitch.



You can’t, because it’s a fake and bullshit story your dumb ass is peddling because Biden is hemorrhaging support from Black Americans. https://t.co/YsgaWlyrdP — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) May 30, 2024

Cheung’s tough-talking remark was savaged by a member of the Biden campaign’s rapid response team, who noted that “the Trump campaign’s response to the story about their boss using the N-word is to attack another black man.”

The Trump campaign's response to the story about their boss using the N-word is to attack another black man.



Yikes. https://t.co/QX5nRyWygl — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) May 30, 2024

Others joined in on the mockery.

Someone might want to inform Steven Cheung that issuing the challenge of "Prove it, bitch" has historically gone badly for his candidate. https://t.co/Z0dQTRwJqe — ObsessaFilma ✡️🇵🇸 (@obsessafilma) May 30, 2024

Trump campaign responds to the latest allegations. I guess they are also calling for the tape to be released, if it exists. pic.twitter.com/lI3W7rhyrU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2024

If it was presented on tape, you’d say it was AI. If he literally walked up to a mic in the courthouse and screamed it, you’d find an excuse. The cult will always find a way to praise the leader. — PoliticsEsq (@PoliticsEsq) May 30, 2024

Is it really so shocking that someone with Donald Trump’s long history of racism would say this?https://t.co/JbzchmPtLV



Come on, man. We all know that saying the N-word is in character for him,. Unfortunately MAGA thinks this is a feature, not a bug. — Robin Messing (@RobinSMessing) May 30, 2024

I can’t wait for the tape to drop. 🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 30, 2024

MAGA tears are wickedly delicious. Will bookmark this for when the tape drops. pic.twitter.com/Pk3KJeDcwU — Ashley Votes Blue ☮️ (@KuckelmanAshley) May 30, 2024

Steven Cheung @theStevenCheung is defending the guy who mocked Mitch McConnell’s wife and called Covid Kung-Flu. This same dude and his daddy were sued for housing discrimination in the 1970s. https://t.co/e9DVn9sJzK — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) May 30, 2024

Can we just skip ahead to the part where Trump admits he said it, and then says there's nothing wrong with saying it, and then says that Obama said it all the time and then Trump begins saying it at every rally?



I don't have the patience to go through this every single time. — Darren Kaplan (@DarrenKaplan) May 30, 2024

