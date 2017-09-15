'True Lies' TV series in the works from James Cameron

Fox is developing a TV series version of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action classic True Lies, Variety has confirmed.

Fox has given the potential series a put pilot commitment. The one-hour drama would be based on the 1994 film, which saw Schwarzenegger playing a superspy who keeps his true occupation a secret from his wife and daughter. The original also starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. The film was a financial success, grossing over $378 million worldwide.

Marc Guggenheim will write and executive produce the project. James Cameron, who directed the film, will executive produce along with McG, Jon Landau, Rae Sanchini, and Mary Viola. McG is also attached to direct the pilot. 20th Century Fox TV will produce in association with McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision and Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment.

True Lies joins a long list of reboots for this development season. As Variety previously reported, NBC is developing The Munsters and Miami Vice, while ABC is working on a live-action retelling of The Jetsons. And over on the streaming side, Amazon has Starsky and Hutch from Guardians of the Galaxy mastermind James Gunn.

Should True Lies make it to series, it would also be the latest in a long line of films adapted into TV series. In recent years, broadcast networks have created TV versions of films like Limitless, Frequency, Taken, Training Day, Lethal Weapon, Uncle Buck, Rush Hour, and Minority Report, to name just a few. Fox also tried to adapt Behind Enemy Lines into a series last season, but the project did not end up being ordered to series.