True Detective season 3: Everything you need to know

After a stunning first season that gave us the existential buddy-cop pairing of Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), a slow-moving, overly complex and critically panned (but actually not as bad as its reputation suggests) second season saw True Detective's ratings dip.

As a result, True Detective season 3 looked unlikely (really unlikely, actually – see below for more information on that) but recently, some key news reports have hit the trades suggesting that a third season isn't just possible, it's actually happening.

We've decided to play telly detective, and gather all the important info in one place.

So stop staring at those spirals in the sky and check out everything you need to know about True Detective season 3.

True Detective season 3 cast: Who's in it?

This was the big news piece that got us hoping – Variety broke the news in July 2017 that Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning star of Moonlight, was in talks with HBO to join the cast of True Detective season 3. Which is obviously very exciting.

His involvement was officially confirmed later that month - with word coming from HBO in September that he'd be playing Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

Joining Ali will be Stephen Dorff - best known for playing the vampire villain in Blade or as the abusive boyfriend in Britney Spears' 'Everytime' video, depending on your mileage.

Dorff will be playing Roland West, an Arkansas State Investigator who has had his entire life and career moulded by the central mystery.

Alien: Covenant's Carmen Ejogo has also joined the cast as schoolteacher Amelia Reardon, who helps Wayne (Ali) investigate the disappearance of two children in the '80s.

Behind the camera, Jeremy Saulnier – director of ace crime movies Green Room and Blue Ruin – will direct along with series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story," Pizzolatto enthused.

True Detective season 3 release date: When's it coming back?

HBO has confirmed that True Detective won't returns to our screens till 2019 - with an official launch date yet to be confirmed.

HBO held off from officially announcing the third season for the longest time. What we do know is that Pizzolatto has teamed up with Deadwood creator David Milch to shape the season's narrative.

Two scripts were written – presumably as proof of concept – before a continuation of the series was confirmed by the cable network.

An official synopsis reads: "The next instalment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."