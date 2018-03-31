‘True Detective’: Director Jeremy Saulnier Exits Early; Daniel Sackheim Joins

There’s been a director switch on Season 3 of HBO’s True Detective, Deadline has confirmed.

“Director and executive producer Jeremy Saulnier has completed the first two episodes of True Detective Season 3 and will be departing the production due to scheduling issues. Daniel Sackheim has come on board as a director and executive producer for the series alongside series creator and director Nic Pizzolatto,” HBO said in a statement.

Saulnier had been expected to direct the first three episodes.

The third installment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo lead the ensemble cast which also includes Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer and Ray Fisher.

Sackheim’s TV directing credits include Ozark, Better Call Saul, The Man in the High Castle, Fear the Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, among others. An Emmy winner for NYPD Blue, he most recently directed an episode of The First for Hulu.

Saulnier directed indie features Blue Ruin and Green Room and recently wrapped Hold the Dark for Netflix.

Variety was first to report Saulnier’s exit.

