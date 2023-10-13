Troye Sivan Gives Ross Lynch a Call for ‘One of Your Girls’ Video

Troye Sivan released his new album, Something to Give Each Other on Friday, along with a stunning music video for “One of Your Girls.”

The black and white visual features the singer looking into the camera as he sings, “Look at you/Skip the application, interview, Sweet like Marabou.” Soon, the camera cuts to Sivan in drag wearing a white dress and knee-high boots as the song transitions to the bittersweet chorus: “Say what you want, and I’ll keep it a secret/You get the key to my heart, and I need it/Give me a call if you ever get desperate/I’ll be like one of your girls.” Notably, a very lucky Ross Lynch makes a cameo in the video.

More from Rolling Stone

In July, Sivan teased anticipated musical comeback with the release of “Rush,” followed by “Got Me Started,” which samples “Shooting Stars” — both songs are features in his new 10-track LP.

The artist began the process of creating his third album after a difficult breakup. “I had a lot of friends have that conversation with me when I was going through my breakup: ‘Oh, but you know, you’re gonna be OK, and there’s so many people out there…’ It’s hard to hear it at the time, and you know, you kind of doubt it,” he previously said. “And then I lived it, and it was this journey that took way longer than I thought it was going to, way longer than it probably should have.”

“But I lived it, and it just felt so mind-blowing to me that they were right,” he added. “So in a way, I almost want the album to serve as me having that conversation with everyone else as a friend being like, ‘Girl, I promise you.’”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.