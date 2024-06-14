Troy Siebels stepping down as president and CEO of Worcester's Hanover Theatre

WORCESTER — Saying it's time for a change, Troy Siebels, who has run The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts for 20 years, is stepping down from his role. But he isn't going away.

Siebels will leave the daily grind of running the theater's full slate of programming to focus on his passion of being in charge of the theater's main stage.

Meanwhile, Siebels will keep his current titles in an acting capacity until his replacement is hired. That could take six months, he said, as the theater's board of directors is working with Arts Consulting Group to find a new leader.

Siebels said he's had discussions with the board's executive committee for at least a month. He informed the board Tuesday of his desire to focus his energies on the main stage.

"It feels odd to be stepping down, but I'm not leaving completely," said Siebels in a telephone interview Friday.

While saying he has a passion for the organization, Siebel's said the Hanover is evolving and isn't the same place when he started 20 years ago. With so many moving pieces, he said the job he took on two decades ago isn't what it was.

"There are so many balls in the air. I don't love the job anymore," he said.

WORCESTER - Troy Siebels, CEO of The Hanover Theate on Friday, June 19, 2020. [T&G Staff/Christine Peterson]

With a new title of main stage artistic director and vice president of programming, Siebels said he will channel his passion for touring Broadway shows to bring bigger and newer offerings to the main stage.

“Troy’s care and commitment for The Hanover Theatre and his impact on the broader Worcester community is so evident,” said the theater's board chair, Kellie Thibodeau. “We respect Troy’s decision and are looking forward to seeing his continued contributions as he focuses on bringing the best possible programming to Worcester for our diverse audiences.”

Siebels is noted for several programming additions over the past 20 years, including an adaptation and direction of "A Christmas Carol." It will continue under Siebels' direction, with auditions set to start June 24.

Speaking more in-depth about his decision to move away from daily leadership, Siebels said the reasons are part professional, part personal. The theater is changing and it's time to find the right person to "take us higher." He also wants to spend more time with his family, including wife, Jane, and their children, Carter and Charlotte.

The historical progress of the theater's space isn't lost on Siebels. Originally built as a performing arts center, much of the historic detailing was destroyed when National Amusements owned the building in the 1960s and converted it into a multiplex with four movie screens. It was shut down and boarded up in the mid 1990s, when Showcase Cinemas opened in the Greendale neighborhood.

"We've come so far," said Siebels of Hanover's current footprint. "More than than 2 million people have come through the door."

"When I'm at the performances and watching the audience, that's when I feel the most proud."

