Troy Gentry Funeral Details Announced, Fans Invited to Celebrate Singer’s Life at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry

The late country star will be honored during a public service in Nashvile, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Country star Troy Gentry will be honored during a public memorial at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, before a private internment on Thursday.

The musician, who was part of country duo Montgomery Gentry, died following a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, on Friday. He was 50.

Fans are invited to join the public service at 11 a.m. CT, or tune into a live stream on the Opry’s website. Afterwards, the singer’s family plans to hold a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, family members have appealed to fans to make donations to the T.J. Martell Foundation or American Red Cross to help hurricane victims.

In a statement announcing funeral details, Gentry’s management paid tribute to the musician’s “wide smile” and love for the ocean.

“Known for his wide smile, Gentry was personally driven by faith, family and living life to the fullest,” the statement said. “He was happiest on the water with his family. He enjoyed both wake boarding and snow skiing. Gentry was also an active supporter of various athletic teams at his daughter Kaylee’s school.”

