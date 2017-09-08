Troy Gentry of Country Duo Montgomery Gentry Dies in Helicopter Crash

The singer died on Friday at the age of 50.

Troy Gentry, one half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, died after being involved in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, on Friday. He was 50.

RELATED: Stars We've Lost in 2017

Gentry's death was confirmed by the group's official social media pages, which shared a heartbreaking note to their fans.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm today in Medford, New Jersey," the statement read. "The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old. Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time."

RELATED: Country Music Legend Don Williams Dead at 78

Montgomery Gentry was in the middle of their North American tour and were set to perform Friday night in Medford, New Jersey, before heading to their Wayne County Fair show in Ohio on Sunday.

Upon hearing the news of his death, friends and celebs took to social media to express their shock and share their condolences.

"So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends," Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Brad Paisley was "heartbroken and in disbelief."

Gentry, along with Eddie Montgomery, formed the duo in 1999 and released eight studio albums from 1999 to 2015. Gentry is survived by his two daughters, Kaylee and Taylor, and wife, Angie McClure, whom he married in 1999.

Related Gallery

Related Articles