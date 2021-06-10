Troian Bellisario and Husband Patrick J. Adams Detail the Crazy Car Birth of Their Second Child

Paul Archuleta/WireImage

Troian Bellisario and husband Patrick J. Adams are opening up about the unconventional way in which they welcomed their second child into the world.

While chatting with Katie Lowes for an episode of her podcast, Katie's Crib, Bellisario, 35, and Adams, 39, revealed that their daughter Elliot Rowena - who was born in May - was delivered while the Pretty Little Liars actress was inside a car.

First detailing that her contractions were coming close together early one morning, Bellisario and Adams thought nothing of it given their experience with their firstborn daughter, Aurora, whose labor lasted over 26 hours.

But, as time went by and as Bellisario felt more uncomfortable, the pair then decided it was time for them to head to the hospital. "I'm starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me ... I'm in a lot of pain, but I'm also like, 'I can't be in this position anymore,'" Bellisario said of her experience driving to the hospital.

As Adams pulled into the parking lot of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, they realized they were in a situation that couldn't be ignored. "As soon as I hit the button and grab the ticket, she's screaming," Adams detailed. "... I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is already [fully on her] hands and knees ... and we've gone nuclear."

After Adams parked in front of the doors to the hospital, he explained that he was going "1,000 miles an hour" in his head when he asked a security guard stationed for help.

"I get up to the guy and I say, 'It's all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, we need the people, all the people! All the professionals! It's happening!'" he said.

But, as Adams explained, the security guard appeared to think he was exaggerating, before the Suits actor opened the car door to reveal Bellisario inside. "As soon as I open it, Troian is doing one of her incredible howls," Adams said.

At that moment, Bellisario called for her husband's attention, telling him that the baby was coming and that she couldn't find a comfortable spot to rest her legs. She then screamed to Adams to take her pants off of her.

"So she is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt's at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants," Adams recalled, adding, "and [the baby's] head is right there."

At that point, Adams then realized that had no choice but to deliver the pair's baby himself. "There was no room for panic," he said. "You just need to deal with this situation."

As the baby continued to emerge, Adams said that he "checked the neck" to make sure the umbilical cord wasn't wrapped around it, before the baby continued on her way out.

"One more push and the baby was all the way out," Adams said of the moment, which he detailed "all took place in the span of about three minutes."

The father of two then recalled memories from his first daughter's birth - and how it was necessary to make sure that none of the fluids covering the baby would get into her nose or mouth - so he turned the newborn upside down. "And as soon as I turn her upside down, she starts crying and screaming," Adams said.

"I just look over my shoulder, because I'm still on all fours ... and I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she's wailing, so I'm like, 'She's alive, she's OK. She's breathing," Bellisario added of the intense but sweet moment.

Last week, Bellisario announced on Instagram that she and Adams welcomed their second baby together on Saturday, May 15.

"Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love," Bellisario captioned a black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, a picture taken by "papa" Adams.

On his Instagram page, Adams shared a photo of the baby girl's hand holding his finger, writing, "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."

Bellisario and Adams previously tied the knot in December 2016.