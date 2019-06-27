Tristan Thompson Celebrates 'Beautiful Human' Khloé Kardashian's Birthday After Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson dedicated a rare Instagram post to his ex, Khloé Kardashian, in honor of her 35th birthday on Thursday.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he captioned a photo of the star with their 14-month-old daughter True.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Thompson, 28, first allegedly cheated on Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he hooked up with Kardashian’s longtime family friend, 21-year-old Jordyn Woods, in February.

The Woods scandal is currently unfolding on the family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On last Sunday’s episode, Kardashian claimed Thompson was full of remorse after the incident and even expressed suicidal thoughts.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,’ ” she said. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Says She’s ‘Definitely Not Thinking’ About Dating — and Isn’t Watching KUWTK

Nevertheless, she asked one of Thompson’s friends to check on him and make sure he was okay. (A rep for Thompson did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“The fact that Khloé is sitting here heartbroken but still worrying about Tristan’s feelings and the possibilities of him being upset or possibly hurting himself — I mean, it just goes to show that Khloé is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much,” Scott Disick, 36, told viewers. “Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it’s unfair and it’s hurtful and it’s really hard for me to sit and watch.”

RELATED: Jordyn Woods Says She’s as ‘Apologetic’ as She ‘Can Be’ About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

From left: Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods | Jamie McCarthy/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage More

A source told PEOPLE this week that while Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was already on the rocks before he made out with Woods, at the time, she still hoped they could get back on track.

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the source, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back,” but she chose to move on for good.

“He did ask her at one point to reconsider, but Khloé was too angry and disappointed with him,” said the source.

The couple most recently reunited to celebrate True’s first birthday in April, but the source said Kardashian has no intention of ever getting back together with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“Now, she would never go back with Tristan,” said the source. “She knows that he will never change.”