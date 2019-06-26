Tristan Thompson Buys New LA Home Post Cheating Scandal With Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods

Tristan Thompson just purchased a new home in Los Angeles following the very public cheating scandal that took place at his previous property and it seems he was angling to distance himself from the scene of the "crime."

Khloé Kardashian's baby daddy plunked down $6.5 Million dollars for a home in Encino, CA a suburb of Los Angeles.

According to the listing, the house is nearly 10,000 sq. ft. and features a 1,580 sq. ft. pool house.

You will remember, True Thompson's NBA star father famously kissed his girlfriend's sister's best friend, Jordyn Woods at a house party he threw. As we reported, Jordyn claimed the two kissed outside of the home when the party ended.

To be fair, Tristan's new house is in close proximity to his daughter's home with Khloé ... so he will still be near his baby girl.

The house looks amazing ... and we're guessing Tristan is already thinking up intersting ways to take advantage of his purple-lit pool over summer.

Inside The NBA Baller's New Mansion

The recently built house is located in a gated community, with tons of lavish features, like the estate's entry hallway, which features checkered marble tile.

For those movie nights with "friends," the home also comes with a custom media room.

In true Kardashian style, Tristan will get to take advantage of 2 walk-in closets on opposite sides of the master suite. However, he won't be sharing the other one with Khloé.