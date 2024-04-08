Trisha Yearwood Shines in Chic Strappy Sandals at CMT Awards 2024

Trisha Yearwood kept it classic and chic in a pair of strappy sandals at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday. Recognized for her unwavering dedication to service and community, she received the esteemed June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

A closer look at Trisha Yearwood’s shoes.

Featuring a combination of chunky and slender straps and clean lines, Yearwood’s strappy sandals created a minimalist aesthetic lofted by a stiletto heel. The combination of these elements resulted in a sandal that was both stylish and versatile.

Trisha Yearwood poses in the press room during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin. Getty Images

Yearwood’s fashion choices predominantly revolve around classic designs and fun footwear. She embraces her adventurous side by exploring bold prints and statement pieces, showcasing her playful spirit. A testament to that is when she wore a pair of rhinestone-studded boots at Save The Music & SongFarm.org’s 4th annual Hometown to Hometown event last summer.

Trisha Yearwood poses in the press room during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07 in Austin. CBS via Getty Images

The 2024 CMT Music Awards, the fan-voted country music awards show held at the Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, will bring Kelsea Ballerini as a host for its fourth consecutive year. Performers scheduled to take the stage include Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Sugarland and more.

About Strappy Sandals

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

Aquazzura, Stuart Weitzman Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo have embraced the strappy sandal trend. Their varying collections over the years have showcased a diverse range of styles, from timeless elegance to contemporary flair, catering to the multifaceted preferences of footwear lovers. Dating back to ancient civilizations, strappy sandals hold a historical significance.

